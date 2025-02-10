Where is Sir Carter? Beyoncé and Jay-Z's only son noticeably absent from family Super Bowl appearance

As Beyoncé's brood arrived at Caesars Superdome for the 2025 Super Bowl, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles, one member of the family was noticeably absent.

Sir Carter, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's only son, seemingly opted out of attending the big game and frequently misses family events like the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King in December 2024.

Jay-Z was the perfect girl-dad on Sunday, rocking an all-black outfit with a beanie and white sneakers, while Blue Ivy, 13, opted for a Balenciaga leather jacket and baggy jeans and Rumi, seven, wore a black jacket with blue jeans and a white cross-body bag.

Blue Ivy is a budding superstar after dancing alongside her mother on her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, and starring in The Lion King prequel as Kiara.

Her sister, Rumi, became the youngest female artist to appear in the Billboard Hot 100 charts thanks to her feature on Beyoncé's track "Protector" from her Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter.

As for Rumi's twin, Sir, the seven-year-old appears to prefer a life away from the spotlight and has been seen only on rare occasions since his birth in June 2017.

© Instagram Beyoncé's son Sir is rarely seen out with his family

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, shared insight into her grandson's personality in an interview with E! News, revealing why he is often absent from family events.

"Sir is very quiet. He does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much." She also gushed that he was "very, very smart."

While Sir has largely kept out of the spotlight despite his family's astronomical fame, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer is not one to leave him behind.

© Beyonce on Instagram Beyoncés mother shared that Sir is "very quiet"

She debuted her new whisky line, SirDavis, in September 2024, marking a collaboration with Moët Hennessy and paying tribute to her son in the brand name.

Jay-Z made a rare comment about the origin of the twins' names after their birth in 2017 in an interview with Rap Radar, sharing that their monikers came naturally to the proud parents.

"Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," he said. "Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Jay-Z took his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi to the Super Bowl

Beyoncé and the "Empire State Of Mind" rapper are fiercely protective of their brood and keep their lives as private as possible.

"I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace," she told GQ in September 2024.

"I try to only tour when my kids are out of school. I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture and lifestyles."

© Instagram The superstar prioritizes time with her kids

Jay-Z added to this sentiment in an interview on the Hart to Heart series.

"Time is all you have. That's the only thing we control," he explained. "It's how you spend your time. Every second that you spend, you're spending away from the development of these people that you brought here, that you love more than anything in the world."

"So what are you going to spend that time on?" he added. "That changed practically everything for me."