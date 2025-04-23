Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 'abnormal' parenting method with Blue and rarely-seen twins Sir and Rumi

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are two of the most famous people in the entertainment business, so it's not a stretch to say that their everyday lives are very different to the average person.

And it seems the Grammy Award-winning superstar's mom, Tina Knowles, has revealed the "abnormal" way the couple are raising their three children, Blue Ivy, 13, and their seven-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi.

In an interview ahead of the release of her highly anticipated memoir, Matriarch, Tina, who is also a mom to singer-songwriter Solange Knowles, shared how Jay-Z and Beyoncé are hands-on parents to the point where it's "abnormal".

First, she praised her daughter and son-in-law for being "amazing" parents, adding that they spend more time with them than people might think.

"The truth is they spend an abnormal amount of time with their children and they have great relationships with their kids," Tina told the BBC.

"And they're just great parents. I don't think you could ask for better parents."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 'abnormal' time with children explained

Fans of Beyoncé and Jay-Z will be more than aware of how furiously protective they are of their private life, so it's not often we get insight into what they're like as parents.

While spending time with your children is, of course, not abnormal, some might be surprised to hear just how present and hands-on they are as parents, despite being extremely successful music icons with busy schedules full of touring, recording and more.

The couple, who married in New York in 2008, could undoubtedly afford help in abundance with raising three kids. Together, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have a combined net worth of an eye-watering $3 billion.

Tina's insistence that the children are around their parents constantly indicates a more down-to-earth household than fans might have expected.

Not only that, but Beyoncé insisted in her Renaissance tour film how, even when on the road and working all hours of the day, her children never leave her side.

"My first job is my children, and they're my first priority, so if someone gets bitten by a spider or [any other] of the crazy things that happened while I was on this tour, that's when my real job starts," she explains in the film's voiceover.

"I still drop them off at school, and I still take them shopping for their first day of school, all of the things that mothers do. So when I leave [the tour], my children come with me and they come everywhere with me."

Tina Knowles's 'worries' about grandchildren, Sir, Rumi and Blue

However, despite being full of admiration for how her eldest is a present and devoted mom, Tina did share her concerns for her grandchildren growing up in the glare of the spotlight.

"If I had my first choice, they would not have to deal with the things that they have to deal with as kids," she said during the same interview.

"But one day they'll read the ignorance that people put out there about them, the lies and all of that. And I do worry about that."

Meanwhile, it's a busy time in the Knowles-Carter household. While Tina is on a promotional tour with her memoir, Beyoncé is gearing up for the start of her Cowboy Carter tour next week.

The global superstar will kick off her string of gigs on April 28 in Los Angeles. After a few stops across the US, the 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer will bring her shows to London and then to Paris.

It's sure to be a spectacular show full of hits from her 2024 album, Cowboy Carter, a dedication to her country roots and the origins of Black country music.

The tour and album are extra special for the Houston-born performer after collecting her first, and long-awaited, Album of the Year Award at February's Grammy ceremony.