Just one day before the 67th Grammy Awards on February 2, Beyoncé has finally revealed the news she first teased back in December — and it's a doozy!

The 43-year-old global icon shared during Christmas after her Halftime Show performance, dubbed "Beyoncé Bowl," that an announcement would be coming on January 14.

However, on January 13, a statement was put out by the singer's team revealing that the announcement would be postponed in light of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles that had also affected their family, while pledging $2.5 million through BeyGOOD.

Beyoncé finally announced her upcoming Cowboy Carter Tour

Now, ahead of her appearance at music's biggest night, Beyoncé has revealed that indeed the rumors are true, and she will be going on tour to support Cowboy Carter.

The announcement simply included a close-up photograph of her sporting bleached eyebrows with her platinum blonde hair, and another of a light up sign reading "Cowboy Carter Tour."

No further details have been shared so far of the tour itself, including dates, number of shows, venues or a set list (which will likely include the entirety of the parent album).

However, the tour does present another opportunity to shine for none other than Beyoncé's oldest daughter Blue Ivy, who officially entered her teenage years earlier this month and is stepping into the spotlight even more so.

As an 11-year-old, Blue made a surprise appearance on the Renaissance World Tour in May 2023 during a show in Paris, joining the rest of the dance crew to perform the breakdown to the Renaissance track "My Power."

While her performance style received criticism at first, she continued making appearances, to her mom's immense pride, and her dedication to improving on the choreography won her critics over, being labeled as a standout of the tour by the time it came to an end on October 1, 2023. Take a look at one of her performances in the video below...

Blue joined her parents at the Grammys in early 2023 as well, where Renaissance was awarded with four albums, making her mom the most awarded artist in Grammys history.

Most notably, she also made an appearance as a dancer during Beyoncé Bowl in December and was part of the voice cast of Mufasa: The Lion King alongside her mother. It is likely that Blue might join the Cowboy Carter Tour once again, although it is unclear whether that will definitively take place.

Blue Ivy joined her mom during "Beyoncé Bowl" in December

The Renaissance World Tour ran from May-October 2023 and became the "Alien Superstar" singer's highest grossing concert tour of all time, and is (as of writing) the third highest grossing tour by a female artist, behind Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Pink's Summer Carnival.

Its parent album was critically acclaimed as well, and in December of that year, Beyoncé released Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé chronicling the conceptualization and execution of the tour, including her initial hesitance about having her daughter join as a dancer.

The 13-year-old has honed her skills as a performer in recent months

Cowboy Carter is currently nominated for 11 Grammys, the most of the night, including Best Country Album and Album of the Year. The singer is vying for her first ever AOTY golden gramophone on her fifth nomination, facing off against the likes of Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and its most recent recipient, Taylor.