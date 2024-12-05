Mindy Kaling gives insight into best friend and ex B.J. Novak's relationship with her 3 kids

B.J. Novak went from being Mindy Kaling's co-star, to boyfriend, to best friends, and now he is a godfather to her kids.

Despite not being romantically involved since 2007 — they started dating after meeting on the set of The Office in 2004 — they have remained very close friends ever since, and the Vengeance actor is in fact the godfather to The Sex Lives of College Girls creator's firstborn, her daughter Katherine "Kit" Swait.

And though she has always kept her kids — she is also a mom to son Spencer, Avu, four, and Anne, who will be one in a few months — out of the spotlight, including details about her own significant others and the kids' possible biological father, she did just give sweet insight into her daughter's relationship with her godfather.

WATCH: Parenthood Through Celebrity Eyes

Speaking on Good Morning America on Wednesday, December 4 about her family's holiday celebrations, Mindy revealed: "We create this whole thing where we’'e making hot chocolate in the house, the doorbell rings and it's him dressed as Santa," referring to B.J., and added: "He's like, 'Oh, the sleigh broke down, I need to come in and take a rest while we refuel!'"

"Then the kids get to meet Santa and he asks them if they've been good or bad," she went on, and further shared: "Then he leaves, and they're so excited."

However, the doting mom then noted of this upcoming Christmas: "The seven-year-old, it's going to be interesting this year because I feel like she might not buy it. The four-year-old, we're not sure."

© Instagram Mindy keeps her children largely out of the public eye

"This is going to be the year where we hope the oldest one will be chill for the younger two," Mindy added, though she did say: "They know him very well, especially. And he's a good actor, but…"

MORE: Mindy Kaling looks so different with vampy look worlds apart from TV persona

© Instagram The actress didn't share news that she had given birth to a third child until months after little Anne was born

MORE: Mindy Kaling's close friend B.J. Novak reveals emotional moment he met baby daughter Anne

Mindy became a mom for the third time earlier this year, in February. She hid her pregnancy the entire time, and surprised fans with the baby news when celebrating her 45th birthday, months later in June.

© Instagram Her three kids shortly after Anne's arrival

Sharing photos of her pregnancy and a glimpse of her baby girl, she wrote: "In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined."

MORE: Mindy Kaling showcases incredible post-baby body in turquoise swimsuit months after welcoming third child

© Instagram She has kept all of her pregnancies mostly a secret

She added: "When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I'm so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!"

One month later, B.J. gushed about meeting baby Anne, telling People: "She is adorable and the best."