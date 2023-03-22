Mindy Kaling brings rarely-seen daughter, rocks bold new look for special ceremony

Mindy Kaling rocked a purple minidress on Tuesday March 21 as she visited the White House where she was honored with the National Medal of Arts from the President of the United States. The comedian and author was joined by her five-year-old daughter Katherine 'Kit' Swati, who Mindy has kept out of the limelight, but she shared an adorable picture of the two walking up the stairs, hand in hand.

The young girl wore a cream princess dress with a ruffled skirt, which she paired with sparkling silver shoes. Mindy's look, a purple 60s-inspired mini, was paired with lavender stiletto heels, and a chic bob haircut that highlighted the remarkable transformation she has been through over the last couple of years.

Mindy shared this rare picture of Kit

"I'm never going to be someone who can just have spinach and salmon every day. I just am really for the first time in my life, trying moderation, and I love it," she said in 2022 of the change in her body shape.

Mindy's bold new look was shared in a carousel of pictures, which also saw her take a selfie with Gladys Knight and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

"A little while ago, I got a call from Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson that the National Endowment of the Arts and the office of the President wanted to give me the National Medal of Arts for my work in television and as an author. I’m still processing how to receive the news," Mindy captioned the post.

Mindy was awarded the National Medal of Arts from the President of the United States

"To hear the President speak about my parents, their journey to the United States, my late mother’s dreams for me, and the power of comedy to make people understand each other was almost too much to take in. It didn’t feel real! I mean, I was sitting next to GLADYS KNIGHT," the 43-year-old added.

"I guess I just want to express my heartfelt gratitude to @potus, @neaarts and @kamalaharris. And to say I promise to spend the rest of my life earning this medal because I don’t feel like I’ve earned it yet. I wish my mom could have been there, but what are you gonna do. Nothing is perfect, but yesterday was pretty close."

