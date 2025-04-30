Michael Bolton vows to “keep going” as he shares update on brain cancer battle

Michael Bolton has opened up about his personal and family life amid his battle with an aggressive brain cancer. The singer chatted to People for his first interview since his heartbreaking diagnosis.

The 72-year-old, who had glioblastoma – a rare form of brain cancer, told the outlet that he was prepared to fight for his life. "You're reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought," he shared.

© Getty Images The singer has won to Grammy Awards

"Succumbing to the challenge is not an option. You’re really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that’s the way you find out what you’re made of."

The two-time Grammy Award winner's short-term memory, speech and mobility had been impacted by his cancer treatments. Michael underwent emergency brain surgery back in December 2023 and was shortly diagnosed with glioblastoma afterwards . "He was in recovery in the hospital room singing within minutes," his daughter Holly recalled to People.

© STARLITE Michael Bolton is known for his hit songs

"I remember one of the nurses [at the hospital] had no idea who he was, and she's like, 'Do you know he sings like this?'"

Due to an infection, the star had a second brain surgery the following year in January. Michael's treatment plan included radiation and chemotherapy as well as MRIs every two months.

"Whenever you find yourself in any kind of challenging position, just to know that you’re not alone going through it is a big deal," he said

Michael decided against receiving a prognosis in favour of remaining hopeful for the future. "It actually helps people to know. It reminds them that they’re not alone," he added.

The star, who enjoys meditating and playing golf in his spare time, ensures he keeps up with his singing as he takes voice lessons and voice therapy.

"I find comfort in general more easily. [The whole experience] gives me a heightened sense of appreciation. It’s unthinkable for it to be okay not to make the most of your life," he shared.

"I think we develop capabilities and problem management, and we learn how to make the best out of a bad situation. You have to be a cheerleader for yourself."

"I want to keep going. I feel there’s still a lot to do on the fight side," he added.

Family life

© Getty Images Michael Bolton and his partner Heather Kerzner

Michael resides in Westport, Connecticut, with his daughters Holly, Isa, and Taryn. The singer also has six grandchildren – Amelia, 14, Olivia, 13, Dylan, 11, Grayson, 10, River, nine, and Jack, eight.