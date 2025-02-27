Michael Bolton shares rare family photo for his 72nd birthday amid brain surgery recovery

American singer Michael Bolton has shared a rare photo of his family for his 72nd birthday.

Taking to Facebook on Wednesday, the Grammy winner shared a photo of his children and grandchildren.

In the caption, he wrote: "Spending my birthday filled with love and gratitude. Wishing you all the same, today & everyday!"

The singer-songwriter had a beaming smile on his face as his family surrounded him, with a slice of birthday cake in front of him and a banner along the wall in the background.

Two of his daughters, Holly and Taryn, can be seen in the photograph, alongside three of Michael's grandchildren.

The news comes just weeks after he announced that he had cancelled his upcoming 'greatest hits' concert in London as he continues to recover from the brain surgery he had in late 2023.

© Instagram Michael announced the cancellation of the gig on his Instagram story

Originally set to take place on 25 July 2024, the gig had already been postponed to 5 July 2025 as a result of the surgery.

Michael announced via his Instagram story that he would not be able to perform at the show, writing: "Today we are announcing the cancellation of my July 5th concert at the O2 Arena in London. You all know how much I was looking forward to this show but I am continuing to heal from surgery.

"Thank you for all your love and positive energy over this past year. I am so grateful to have the most supportive fans in the world."

Michael's brain tumour

Michael first revealed that he had undergone a successful operation to remove a brain tumour in January 2024.

Scheduled to perform a string of shows in February to April, in addition to the 'greatest hits' show, he announced that he was taking a "temporary break from touring".

His statement at the time read: "I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery.

"Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success," he continued. "I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family. For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring."

Michael then added: "It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon".

"I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can," he concluded.