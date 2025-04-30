Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster 'together again' in emotional update

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster have jetted off to Copenhagen and on Wednesday the couple were pictured looking ever so loved up as they posed for a candid snap.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Loose Woman star shared a gorgeous photo of her with her rock star husband enjoying a spot of lunch in the Danish capital.

Penny and Rod couldn't have appeared more in love, holding hands over the table. Penny enjoyed a glass of rose whilst donning a beige shirt.

Her striking blonde locks took front and centre of the romantic snap. Meanwhile, Rod donned a cosy chunky knit jumper.

© Instagram Penny & Rod have jetted off to Copenhagen

"Back on tour - together again," Penny penned from the ever so glamorous Hotel d'Angleterre.

Penny's brave confession

Penny and Rod's trip away comes after the bombshell opened up about her distressing menopause symptoms.

The proud mum, 54, revealed she believed she had depression after throwing away her family's dinner one day during lockdown, before learning it was due to the menopause.

Penny opened up about the moment to Dame Prue Leith on Loose Women: The Podcast.

© Getty The couple couldn't be more in love

Dame Prue, 85, asked her and fellow Loose Women star Coleen Nolan to share their "baking disasters", to which Lancaster replied: "One of my hugest disasters, it wasn’t so much the cooking, it was where it ended up, it ended up on the walls.

"It was during the lockdown when I didn’t realise I was going through menopause.

"I thought I was going through a depression and I made this dinner for my boys and my husband, and I was calling out and calling out – and because it was endless, wasn’t it? It was breakfast, lunch and dinner, you know, forever – and I was just fed up that they weren’t coming down when I’d asked them.

"Then finally, when they walked into the kitchen, I’d had enough. I literally picked up the plates and burst into tears, and threw them across the kitchen.

"The dinner ended up on the walls, I ended up on the floor in a crumpled mess.

As for her husband's support Penny said: "Rod went, 'Boys quick, leave mummy, give her a minute', and he came over to me and he said, 'I'm sorry, darling, are you okay?', and then the boys came in and they all helped clear up, and they were like, 'I'm sorry mummy'.

© Instagram The couple share two sons

"I said, 'Oh, I’m sorry', and then my husband was like, 'Right, we need to get you to a doctor, this isn’t the mummy we know, this isn’t Penny, there’s something beyond you worrying about lockdown, there’s something else going on.'

"And it was the side effects to menopause, it just kind of blew a circuit. So, that was that dinner disaster."