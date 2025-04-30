Donald Trump's grandson makes talented special debut at The White House

Ivanka Trump was one proud mother on Monday evening as her son, Theodore Kushner, performed his first original composition for his grandfather, President Donald Trump, at The White House.

The mother-of-three took to her Instagram story to share a video of her 8-year-old child debuting his piece as his doting grandfather looked on proudly. Theodore looked smart for the occasion in an ivory-hued tailored suit as he sat at the wooden piano positioned in the centre of an opulent designed room.

© Instagram The family of five

Meanwhile, Donald Trump looked equally smart in a navy tailored suit teamed with his signature red tie. Over the video, Ivanka penned: "Theo debuting his first original composition for Grandpa last night at The White House."

Ivanka and Jared Kushner's youngest child was born on March 27, 2016. Ivanka announced the news on Facebook as she shared a photo of her newborn with the caption: "Jared and I feel incredibly blessed to announce the arrival of Theodore James Kushner. Baby Theodore. My heart is full. xx, Ivanka #grateful.”

© Instagram Ivanka twinned with her daughter Arabella

The evening proved to be a family affair as Ivanka was also joined by her daughter, Arabella Rose, and son, Joseph Frederick, for the occasion.

The mother-and-daughter duo made sure to coordinate their spring-inspired sartorial agendas as they stepped out in matching blue ensembles. Ivanka looked stunning in a tailored outfit that featured a stylish blazer jacket adorned with large buttons and lapels. The garment was cinched at the waist and paired with an elegant pencil skirt that was cut just below the knee.

Ivanka's chic ensemble was teamed with white pointed-toe heels and a pair of black sunglasses. The 43-year-old left her blonde locks down in a straight, sleek style while her makeup oozed soft glamour with a pinch of blush and a glossy lip.

© Instagram Ivanka's two sons

Arabella was her mom's double in a blue mini-dress that featured a sleeveless design and a pleated skirt. The sweet garment was teamed with a pair of white pumps while Arabella's glossy brunette tresses were left down in a natural style.

Donald Trump's close bond with grandson

Donald attended the 2025 Super Bowl with his grandson, Theodore. Photographs shared on Instagram at the time depicted the duo on the playing field of the Superdome in New Orleans.

© Instagram Donald Trump and his grandson

Another photo showed the pair in deep conversation as they walked ahead alongside each other through the stadium while Ivanka took a quick snap from behind.

The duo also posed for a sweet photograph together in the car ahead of the game.