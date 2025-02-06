Harrison Ford's Shrinking love interest dishes on what working with the Captain America actor is really like — exclusive

Rest assured, Harrison Ford is an absolute delight to work with.

The Indiana Jones star recently premiered the second season of Shrinking, an AppleTV+ dramedy about a therapist, Dr. Paul Rhoades (Harrison) who starts to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks.

The Golden Globe and Emmy nominated series was created by Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein and Scrubs' Bill Lawrence, and also features Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, as well as Wendie Malick, and the latter just gave us some insight into working with its leading man.

Speaking exclusively with HELLO! at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert last week in New York City, Wendie, who plays Harrison's neurologist turned love interest Dr. Julie Baram, couldn't help but gush about her co-star.

"It's delightful," she told us of working with him, adding: "He is really fun. Really fun. We have a good time."

Further speaking about the show's success, especially its popularity for the second season, she said: "It's really interesting, because this year, I feel like so many more people discovered it. They went back and started watching season one," and noted that "it seems to have really touched a nerve."

She further shared: "Everywhere I go, people come up to me and tell me how much they love that show, and I think it's that all the characters have such vulnerability."

"So even though it's a really funny show, it also can break your heart, and that's when you really start to be invested in a show. The writing is just so wonderful, and the cast is so great," she went on, emphasizing that she is "very honored" to be a part of it.

Wendie also spoke to HELLO! about how special it was to be in attendance at the AHA's annual event, which was also attended by Busy Phillipps, Abigail Spencer, Suki Waterhouse, Sara Bareilles, Shawn Johnson, Teyana Taylor, Jennie Garth, and hosted by Sharon Stone.

Gushing over how special it is to have a night about "women supporting women," she noted: "That always just feels incredibly powerful to feel like you're part of a sisterhood."

She added: "I just love looking around and seeing all these amazing women in red."

"It's like fire and passion and hope."