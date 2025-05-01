Sheryl Crow's terrifying ordeal as armed man 'barged' into Nashville home

Sheryl Crow has opened up about how she was left 'afraid' after a man broke into her home in Nashville. The incident occurred after the singer vowed to get rid of her Tesla in protest against Elon Musk's appointment as senior advisor to President Donald Trump.

The 63-year-old recalled the event during her cover interview with Variety. Sheryl, who is a vocal Democrat, sold her eclectic vehicle back in November last year, but posted her viral video in February when she donated the earnings to the National Public Radio.

"My parents always said, 'You are who you hang out with'," she penned on social media at the time.

"There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla. Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth."

Following her social media post, an armed man broke inside her 10-stall barn located on her 50-acre West Nashville property. "This feels different, because when I came out against Walmart carrying guns [in a 1996 song], not everybody was armed – and certainly I didn't live in Tennessee, where everybody is armed," she told Variety.

She continued: "So yeah, there was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid: A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed. It doesn't feel safe when you're dealing with people who are so committed."

The Grammy Award-winning star swapped the Hollywood Hills for her sprawling farm-style property back in 2007. "Tennessee is a hard place for me. I mean, I struggle," she admitted.

"We have to stand up and be vocal and fight for the future for our kids."

Sheryl is vocal about her advocacy for climate change and keeps in close contact with her Congressional representatives Andy Ogles and Marsha Blackburn. "The planet is someplace we get to be on for just a little bit. And right now, this organism that we live on is being disregarded, particularly by this administration," she shared.

"Let's face it: I may not be here to see my kids teach their kids how to leave the campground nicer than they found it. And who knows what the campground's gonna be like when they get it. That concerns me."

Sheryl's sons

The singer has two adopted sons – Wyatt, 18, and Levi, 16. It seems the pair have inherited their mom's passion for music as Sheryl revealed that she hopes they are able to have a similar upbringing to her in Nashville.

"They are musical, and man, I made them take piano lessons until finally I was like, 'It's just not worth it'," she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April last year.