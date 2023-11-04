Sheryl Crow's young sons almost tower over her in rare public appearance at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

It was a huge night for Sheryl Crow on Friday as she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – and who better to cheer her on than her two young sons.

The 61-year-old singer was joined by Wyatt, 16, and Levi, 12, who made a rare public appearance to support their mom at the ceremony, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.

The family of three looked adorable in chic black outfits as they posed for photos on the red carpet, with Sheryl flanked by her two sons who would have no doubt towered over her if she wasn't wearing heels.

The 'If It Makes You Happy' singer wore an elegant, one-shouldered, long black dress with silver trim detailing and added height to her petite frame in a pair of black open-toe platform shoes.

Her sons looked so grown up in smart black suits with a white shirt and white sneakers, and both looked so proud of their mom on her big night.

Speaking about her relationship with Wyatt and Levi, whom she adopted in 2007 and 2010, respectively, Sheryl revealed that they are not bothered by her fame.

"They think I'm mom," she said on the red carpet. "If I show up like this [dressed up] anywhere, it's like ugh. They like me just being mom."

While her sons were "excited" about attending the prestigious event, Sheryl revealed that all the hard work she has done over her career that enabled her to be inducted isn't lost on them.

"They've seen the work and even though years of me being on the road looked like fun to them, they realized now it was work and there was a whole life of work before them," she explained.

Sheryl adopted her sons as a single mom after a history of failed relationships. She has been engaged three times, however, two of her former fiancé's have never been named. Her only public engagement was with cyclist Lance Armstrong, although they split in 2006 after three years together.

Speaking about her previous relationships, Sheryl told Good Housekeeping: "I had always gone out with guys who were highly successful, which would seem like it would put me at an equal level.

"But what ends up happening is that one of you becomes smaller — and it was always me. It's always the woman... I mean, I don't know if it's always the woman, but I do think that sometimes in order for one person's light to shine, everyone else has to dim theirs."

Speaking about her failed engagements, she added: "Hey, I would love to get married — I'm still old-fashioned. But I don't think marriage is the be-all and end-all. It's better to have three broken engagements than three divorces."

While her career continues to keep her busy, Sheryl says her family comes first. "My priority is always them," she told People.

"I have a three-night rule, where I’m not going to leave longer than three nights unless I take them."

