Sheryl Crow's 'weird' Tennessee home has its own chapel – see inside The musician has a recording studio and a family music room

Sheryl Crow owns a beautiful home in Nashville, Tennessee which boasts its own chapel for her meditation, a playroom in the basement, and a ten-stall barn with a recording studio and horse stables.

SEE: Good Morning America stars' private homes revealed

The American musician shares the property with her two sons, Wyatt and Levi, who were reportedly the reason she chose to downsize from her former 150-acre farm to their 50-acre family home closer to town.

"The property has 50 acres—but we are also like, five minutes from a Starbucks,” Sheryl told Architectural Digest, adding of her former home: "We were quite a ways out and starting preschool. It was time."

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 Glimpses Into Stunning Celeb Homes

Each room is decorated with vintage antique furniture with lots of wooden accents – which her children think are weird.

"I’m definitely a collector of oddball antiques, to my nine-year-old [Levi’s] dismay," she said. “'Mom, why do we have to have all these weird things in our house?' Portraits of dead people, these santas, which are these wood-carved angels and portraits. I’ve scaled it back some—I’m their creepy mom."

Take a look inside...

Sheryl Crow's kitchen

Sheryl unveiled her kitchen in several snaps, one of which showed her sitting at a wooden table with the white cabinets in the background. White splashback tiles, black work surfaces and matching handles finish off the monochrome look, while the dark wooden floorboards are offset by the large doors letting in natural light.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tour $85m mansion – complete with boxing ring

Another snap shows Sheryl's table is positioned next to the windows, with silver pendant lights hanging overhead.

Sheryl Crow's music room

Sitting in what she described as the "family music room" that leads off the living room, Sheryl filmed a video message that showed off the wooden-panelled walls, statement fireplace, red vintage rug and dark leather armchair. The focal point of the room, however, is the piano where her sons take lessons.

"It was already done in this beautiful swirled wood. It felt like a study that you might find at a hunting lodge or something like that," the All I Wanna Do hitmaker said.

MORE: Barack Obama's huge $11.75m mansion for birthday celebrations revealed

Sheryl Crow's garden

The garden features expansive lawns where she has filmed several video messages. In one, she stood in front of her rattan garden furniture topped with blue cushions that were positioned around her firepit.

Sheryl Crow's barn

Sheryl filmed music rehearsals in front of her barn, which is painted a deep grey with a wooden awning. Above it sits a music studio kitted out with a piano, guitars and leather seats.

RELATED: Royal video call gaffes and glitches: Prince Edward, the Queen and more

Read more HELLO! US stories here