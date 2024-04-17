Sheryl Crow reveals why she wants teen sons Wyatt and Levi to follow in her footsteps

Sheryl Crow wants her sons to have the same passion for music she did growing up. The celebrated singer-songwriter was a guest on the new episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The 62-year-old is a mom to teenage sons Wyatt, 16, and Levi, 13, and explained to the talk show host, a mom to a teen boy herself, that she grew up in a musical household, and wants her boys to feel the same way as they grow up in Nashville.

"Are they musical?" Jennifer asked, to which Sheryl responded: "They are musical, and man, I made them take piano lessons until finally I was like, 'It's just not worth it'."

She added, though, that while her younger son was more interested in other pursuits and hobbies, the older Wyatt seemed to have his mom's knack for rhythm in his blood.

"My 13-year-old is full on sports," she explained, which Jennifer could identify with given her son David is a huge basketball fan. "And then my 16-year-old wants to restore coral reefs."

She joked: "But he's a badass bass player. I'm like, 'I think the girls will gravitate more towards a bass player than a scuba diver, but you do you!'" She proudly stated that he's got "the ear."

The two moms bonded over seeing their sons experience shifting interests in their teenage years, and the former American Idol finalist contended that there still was a chance Wyatt could find his way into music after all.

"You never know!" the "Picture" singer responded, although got a bit more sorrowful discussing the prospect of him leaving home for college in a couple years. In fact, when he brought it up to her, her panicked reaction was: "I'm gonna go out, I'm gonna come back in, we're gonna start all over again!"

Sheryl found that music was going to be something Wyatt "will always love" and mentioned how she saw him going back to his guitar every so often, especially when she would take away his phone. "I'll hear him up there playing Led Zeppelin or Paul McCartney."

The Dreamgirls actress had experienced the same situation as well, recalling an instance when she took her 14-year-old's phone and found him quickly gravitating to the piano in their home.

"It's something there," Jennifer added. "I think it's a comfort zone, maybe, for them and they're familiar with it. Because it's part of what we do."

Sheryl said: "I'm sure your son has grown up traveling with you on shows. My kids have grown up on a tour bus. In fact, I will say that my 16-year-old took his first steps in the green room at a TV show I was taping."

"They love it, it's a part of their reality. It's mom's work. When we're home, they just want mom to be normal…try not to burn dinner," she joked, with Jennifer quipping: "I'm not even allowed to cook, but we're not gon' get into that!"

