Ben Affleck reveals surprising 'greatest day' that competes with the birth of his children

Ben Affleck is a doting father to three children – Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 13 – whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. However, the actor has opened up about a surprising day that nearly rivalled the birth of his children as the "greatest" of his life – and it involves Tom Brady.

The 52-year-old appeared on The New Heights podcast hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce on Wednesday. Ben shared an anecdote about a time when he got to "run routes" with the Super Bowl champion.

© Getty Images Ben is a proud father to three children

"How many completions did we get? What were you running? What kind of routes are you running?," asked Jason.

"I won't lie to you. I don't know if they have a name. I'm sure I disgraced every receiver that's ever run around. But to this day, aside from the birth of my children, that was the greatest day," shared Ben.

The special day unfolded when the two unexpectedly found themselves vacationing at the same destination – and Tom happened to need "someone to play catch with".

© Getty Images Ben enjoyed a game of football with Tom Brady

"I was like [thinking] how much I was helping him. I think he was like, 'I'm gonna f***ing blow this dude out of the car.' And we literally got down there. And at first he's like, 'Okay, go out here, turn around, turn around,'" recalled the actor.

He continued: "And I'm like, 'Alright,' run as fast as I can [and] turn around. I fix to look at him, he's been waiting 45 minutes. I caught [the ball] because I was afraid of breaking my nose more than anything else. And then after a few of those, he's like, 'Alright. We'll put some air on [the ball].' I was like, 'No. No, it's already plenty fast.'"

Tom encouraged Ben to imagine it was the fourth quarter of a football game with 23 seconds left on the clock and the team needed a big play with a fourth and 18.

© Maddie Meyer Tom is a Super Bowl champion

"So he's like, look, look, calls it out. I start running, I don't look back. I'm sure to him it seemed like this. He's like, 'I've never seen somebody run-in slow motion.' To me, I was going as fast as you can go," he added.

"And I'm like wondering when's this ball going to show up? And I look, I just feel like right out in front of me. And it was a little far for me. I think he probably adjusted back, and I reach out and I have to go all out extend [and] I f***ing catch it."

It seems the day was truly one to commemorate as Ben revealed he had told everyone he knew about the game. "It was like the nicest thing anyone's ever done for me, and I lived a full life of dreams. Right in that whatever hour of playing catch," he said.