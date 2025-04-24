How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet is surpassing her famous parents

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck each boast incredible careers, with the Alias star garnering a Golden Globe and four Emmy nominations throughout her career while her ex-husband has claimed two Oscar wins and two Golden Globes for his incredible screenwriting and directing skills.

Aside from their critically acclaimed careers, they are proud parents to three kids; yet one in particular is paving her own path and surpassing the actors with her incredible drive for knowledge and justice.

Violet Affleck, whom the former couple welcomed in December 2005, is a Yale University student who is unafraid to stand up for her ideals, and even advocated for free COVID-19 testing and mask availability in Los Angeles during the pandemic.

An activist is born

© Getty Images Jennifer advocated for protections against the paparazzi after Violet shared her fears

As the eldest daughter of Jennifer and Ben, Violet was born with the drive to work hard for her goals. The 13 Going On 30 actress revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that even as a little girl, she stood up to the paparazzi who were hounding the young family for photos.

"She stood up on a chair in a little velvet dress, with her hair a bit back and her glasses on and she didn't say her R's right, and she said: 'We didn't ask for this. We don't want these cameras, they're scary. The men are scary, they knock each other over and it's hard to feel like a kid when you're being chased,'" Jennifer shared.

As a result, the mother of three joined forces with celebrities like Halle Berry to fight for laws protecting children from being photographed by the paparazzi.

"I chose a public life and understand that this means sacrifices in terms of privacy for our jobs," Jennifer said at a committee hearing in 2013. "In my case, this means that I am sometimes photographed. However, my three children are private citizens and more than that – at one, four and seven years old – they're just little kids."

Fighting for justice

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin The teen advocated for mask mandates in California

Violet's strong sense of justice led her to become interested in activism in her teenage years, culminating in a powerful speech to the LA County Board of Supervisors in July 2024 where she advocated for change.

"I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019," she said. "I'm OK now, but I saw firsthand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses."

"One in 10 infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological [and] cardiovascular illness that can take away people's ability to work, move, see, and even think."

© GC Images Violet showcased her latest reading material while out in LA with her mother

"To confront the long COVID crisis, I demand mask availability, air filtration and far-UVC light in government facilities, including jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical facilities," she exclaimed.

The college student added that mask bans were a danger to the community. "They do not keep us safer, they make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together."

In May of the same year, she was spotted out and about with a book by Steven Thrasher on the impact of diseases on marginalized communities in her hand, titled The Viral Underclass: The Human Toll When Inequality and Disease Collide.

A student of the world

© GC Images Ben shared that his daughter Violet is catching up to him in Spanish

While it is unclear what Violet is studying at Yale, she is an avid Spanish speaker and is in constant competition with her father to improve her language skills.

"My daughter is a student of Spanish and often competes with me — will tell me that hers is better than mine," the Pearl Harbor actor quipped during an interview on the Today show. "And I'm glad that I get the chance to be on national television and just claim victory. She'll be appalled, by the way."

He previously spoke on The Kelly Clarkson Show about trying to maintain his lead with her, despite Violet's dedication to learning. "She's gotten to the grade where she's like in the harder Spanish classes and she's getting better and she's like right at the point where I think she might be passing me," he said.

"And that was when I was like, 'Nope, this is not happening. I don't mind that I can't do your math homework and you're 14 years old, but you are not gonna be better at Spanish than me.' And so, I've decided now, I've gotta like, take classes, I've gotta do something to keep up."

