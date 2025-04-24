Kelly Clarkson floored by antics on show — and wait til you see the A-Lister involved

It's an extra special, celebratory day over at Kelly Clarkson's NBC studio!

This Thursday, April 23, the "Since U Been Gone" singer rang in her 43rd trip around the sun, and the crew behind her talk show made sure she was feeling the love.

Plus, it wasn't just her colleagues that helped her celebrate, it was none other than Ben Affleck too! Watch a video of the special moment below.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson floored by birthday surprise from Ben Affleck

The Argo director was joined by his The Accountant 2 co-star Jon Bernthal, and the two left Kelly in awe as they entered her show rolling in a cart with several birthday cakes and a massive bouquet of flowers.

"That's so nice!" Kelly exclaimed, maintaining that she "didn't know that was coming."

Kelly has been based in New York City since 2023 after living in Los Angeles for several decades. She shares kids River, ten, and Remy, nine, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.