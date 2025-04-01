Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Malia Obama displays wild new look after hair transformation
michelle obama emotional comment malia sasha

Malia Obama displays wild new look after hair transformation 

The budding movie-maker isn't afraid to switch things up

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Malia Obama has switched up her appearance!

The daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama showcased her new look when she stepped out in Los Angeles over the weekend. 

Malia's waist-length hair was no longer worn in braids and she rocked wild tresses which blew in the wind. 

Her locks appeared to have several hues of red and brown and Malia had pinned up sections to create a voluminous look. 

She wore chunky, knee-high boots, a plaid skirt and beige trench coat for her outing.

Malia Obama sports wild, carefree hair in stylish outing in LA© Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID
Malia Obama sported her new look while out in LA

Malia, 26, has worn her hair in many different styles over the years; from glossy curls to her dip-dyed blonde look. 

Despite working in the movie industry, Malia keeps a low profile.

She marked a rare public appearance recently however, when she attended the screening of the film Sorry, Baby on March 28. 

Malia Ann Obama wears her hair in tight braids at the roots, strapless dress, smiling © Getty
Malia wears her hair in braids at the roots

Malia was photographed inside the event with the movie's director and leading actress, Eva Victor.

The last time she was at a star-studded event was in September 2024 when she attended a screening for her flick The Heart. 

She was radiant on the red carpet at the Deauville American Film Festival wearing a Vivienne Westwood creation. 

Malia, Sasha, Michelle and Barack Obama in a throwback family portrait smiling© Getty Images
She's sported an array of different hairstyles over the years

Malia told Paris Match: "It's cool. I don't know as much about fashion, but I'm happy to be wearing it."

It was during her promotion for her movie that she revealed her new name. 

Malia dropped Obama from the credits and now goes by Malia Ann instead. 

Malia Obama smiling on the red carpet at a premiere© Getty Images
Malia lives in Los Angeles with her sister Sasha

Her father admitted that Malia, and her sister Sasha, are both "very stubborn" about using their  last name to their advantage.

"The challenge for us is letting us give them any help at all," he said of his daughters while speaking on The Pivot Podcast. "I mean they're very sensitive about this stuff. They're very stubborn about it."

"I was all like, ‘You do know they’ll know who you are?'" he explained. "And she's all like, 'You know what? I want them to watch it [for the] first time and not in any way have that association.' So I think our daughters [will] go out of their way to not try to leverage that."

Malia, Sasha stand tall with their parents Barack and Michelle
Barack and Michelle are proud of their daughters

Both Malia and Sasha, 23, live in Los Angeles, where the latter has returned to college for further education. 

Michelle spoke about her daughters during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show when she said:

"They are amazing. Sasha is in school, Malia has a budding career in film. They are smart, they're funny, they're wise in their own ways and I love spending time with them."

