Unlikely world's richest celebrity couple with higher net worth than the Beckhams and Clooneys combined

When thinking about ultra-rich celebrity couples, Victoria and David Beckham or Amal and George Clooney usually come to mind. But surprisingly, the world's richest celebrity pairing is Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault.

Actress Salma, 58, and François-Henri, 62, the billionaire CEO of fashion conglomerate Kering, have a combined wealth of £6.2 billion ($7.9 billion). This dwarfs even the Beckhams' £360 million ($450 million) and the Clooneys' £456 million ($570 million) combined.

Salma Hayek's surprising financial independence

In a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, Salma revealed she and François-Henri keep their finances separate, and they never signed a prenup. Despite marrying one of the richest men on the planet, she is proud of independently maintaining her lavish lifestyle.

She explained: "I support a lot of the aspects of my life and myself. I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it. Now, I've decided I want to make even more."

Salma herself has earned her own significant fortune, worth an estimated £100 million, through acting and producing films. Her roles in acclaimed films such as Frida earned her Oscar nominations and boosted her earning power considerably.

François-Henri's luxury fashion empire

François-Henri inherited Kering from his father, François Pinault, taking over as CEO in 2005. Under his leadership, Kering's value has soared, owning some of the world's most famous luxury brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen.

His personal wealth is currently estimated at a staggering £6.1 billion ($7.8 billion), according to The Times of London.

Despite his immense wealth, François-Henri prefers to maintain a low profile, appearing rarely in public unless accompanying Salma at glamorous events such as the Cannes Film Festival.

Why Salma didn't want a prenup

Salma and François-Henri married on Valentine's Day in 2009 and share a daughter, Valentina, now 17. The actress has openly spoken about why she didn't sign a prenuptial agreement, stating she entered the marriage confident in her independence.

She previously told Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast: "When I married him, everybody said, 'It's an arranged marriage, she's marrying him for the money.' I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever, think what you want.' Fifteen years together and we are strong in love."

Celebrity finances: the modern approach

Salma’s decision to keep finances separate reflects a growing trend. A 2023 Bankrate/YouGov survey found that 38% of Gen Z couples keep their money separate, compared to only 16% of baby boomers.

Relationship experts suggest this rise could reflect modern caution about commitment and financial independence within partnerships.

Entrepreneur Jen Glantz previously explained that separating finances with her husband helped reduce conflict over spending habits.

How the Pinaults stack up against other celebrity couples

In comparison, the Beckhams' £360 million fortune is impressive but far behind. David earned millions as a footballer for Manchester United and Real Madrid, and through endorsements including Adidas and Haig Club whisky. Victoria built her wealth through her successful fashion label and endorsements like Estée Lauder.

Similarly, George Clooney earned a significant fortune through Hollywood success, endorsements, and selling his tequila brand Casamigos for nearly $1 billion. Amal Clooney amassed her own wealth through her career as a high-profile international human rights lawyer.

Yet, the combined wealth of both couples is less than one-fifth of what Salma and François-Henri boast together.

Money can't buy love – but it helps

Though Salma insists their marriage isn't about money, she joked to WSJ Magazine about how strangers approach her differently due to their combined wealth.

"To me, having money meant not thinking about money. But people only ever want to talk about money. Strangers come up to me, thinking we should be friends just because they're rich too," she said.

Despite this, Salma insists their relationship is built purely on love and mutual respect. "He made me a much better person and helped me grow in a healthy way," she told Dax Shepard.

Their combined billions might raise eyebrows, but Salma and François-Henri prove money and romance can coexist. Even if Salma prefers to keep things strictly separate.