Travis Kelce is still 'broke' compared to billionaire girlfriend Taylor Swift, says Jimmy Kimmel

Travis Kelce may have just gotten quite the salary increase after extending his contract, but it's still no match against girlfriend Taylor Swift's wild earnings.

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, inked a deal to extend his contract by two years with his team of ten years, making him the highest-paid tight end in all of the NFL.

And while the deal certainly came with quite the eye-watering price tag, late night host Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but joke that it didn't void him of still being the "The Tortured Poets Department" singer's "broke boyfriend."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Travis Kelce can't keep his hands off Taylor Swift in intimate new video

During the Wednesday night episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy first expressed his congratulations to Travis, saying: "Travis Kelce signed a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. He is now the highest-paid tight end in the NFL."

Then, as he noted the whopping $34 million the contract is worth, he joked: "Or as Taylor Swift calls it, gum money."

He further teased: "Can you imagine being in a relationship where you make $34 million and you're still the broke boyfriend?"

© Getty Taylor's earnings from the Eras Tour largely captured her billionaire status

Jimmy also joked about the reception to the news – particularly from Swifties – citing comments on social media that described Travis as "baby girl," "sweet boy," "cutie pie," and "pookiest pookie."

MORE: Inside Taylor Swift's insane $16,000-a-night lavish Crown Towers Melbourne suite

MORE: Taylor Swift reacts to raw new album making history with unseen casual photos: 'Are you actually serious?'

"I'm not sure if he's a football player or a kitten," Jimmy ultimately quipped, receiving laughter from his audience.

© Getty Taylor and Travis started dating last summer

Per sports salary tracker Spotrac, Travis' contract is worth exactly $34.25 million, meaning he'll be earning a $17.125 million yearly average; New York Giants tight end Darren Waller was previously the highest-paid tight end in the league, with a salary of $17 million per year.

MORE: Taylor Swift's songs reportedly about boyfriend Travis Kelce in The Tortured Poets Department

© Getty Travis has been part of the Chiefs since 2013

Meanwhile, Taylor was officially branded a billionaire by Forbes last year, with a net worth of $1.1 billion, the first person to reach billionaire status based solely on songwriting and performing.

"Her fortune includes more than $500 million in estimated wealth amassed from royalties and touring, plus a music catalog worth $500 million and some $125 million in real estate," the outlet reported.