Christina Hall's estranged ex Josh fires back at her 'libelous' claims he has 'stolen' from her

Christina Hall's estranged husband Josh Hall is speaking out and standing his ground amid their bitter divorce.

The former couple announced they were divorcing after almost three years of marriage this summer, and have since then been embroiled in a tense legal battle over their financials, as well as public digs at each other over social media.

The Christina on the Coast star, who has gotten divorced twice before, has not shied away from accusing her soon-to-be ex-husband of trying to take advantage of her earnings and assets, even suggesting he allegedly took one of their luxury cars, and now he's firing back.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Josh's spokesperson maintained: "Josh has said repeatedly that he wants to handle the divorce like an adult — in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids."

Still, they added: "Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet," and noted: "But now Christina is defaming him."

The statement then claimed: "These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn't stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it," and warned: "Instead of repeating Christina's false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law."

Christina's allegations came when she announced she was selling the $4.5 million Tennessee home that she bought, and is sole owner of, prior to marrying Josh but that he moved into once he moved out of their Newport Beach home in light of their divorce.

In announcing the sale, she also took a jab at Josh, writing in an Instagram Story: "I guess Leiper's Fork is gonna have to come off the bio soon," referring to the fact that he had the small village written in his Instagram bio.

"Time to go back to reality soon…" she added, before claiming: "Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog?"

She concluded: "I guess plans changed. All about trying to take everything you can... With your mind on my money and my money on your mind... Byeeee."

Christina and Josh started dating in March 2021 — though they met several years before at a real-estate conference — and after going public with their relationship in July, they got engaged in September, and quietly wed that October, though news of their nuptials wasn't made public until April 2022.

She has three kids; she shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, eight with Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, four, with Ant Anstead.