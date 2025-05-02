Miami Grand Prix 2025: Max Verstappen’s baby joy, Pitbull and Tiësto take the stage, and the ultimate guide to racing’s most glamorous weekend

Engines aren’t the only thing heating up in Miami this weekend. Everyone who’s anyone in Formula 1 — and the celebrity world that follows it — is descending on South Florida as the fourth edition of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

From glamorous yacht parties on Biscayne Bay to VIP pop-ups in South Beach, the entire week has been a whirlwind of exclusive events, designer outfits, and big-name arrivals. And just hours before the festivities began, reigning world champion Max Verstappen made headlines of his own, as he surprised fans with a heartwarming announcement: he and girlfriend Kelly Piquet have welcomed a baby girl named Lily.

The race, taking place from May 2 to May 4 at the spectacular Miami International Autodrome, promises more than just high-speed thrills. With a great entertainment lineup featuring some of music’s biggest names and a guest list packed with celebrities, models, and F1 royalty, the Miami Grand Prix is shaping up to be the most glamorous stop on the calendar.

Star-studded entertainment lineup

This year’s Grand Prix is so much more than a race — it’s a full-scale entertainment spectacle. At the heart of the excitement is the iconic Hard Rock Beach Club, where music and motorsport collide in spectacular fashion. Headlining the weekend’s festivities is none other than Pitbull, Miami’s own Mr. 305, who’s sure to bring the heat with his high-energy performance.

Also taking to the stage is Kygo, the Norwegian DJ known for his sun-soaked tropical beats, who will perform on Friday. And in a first-of-its-kind moment, legendary DJ Tiësto will make Formula 1 history by performing live from the grid bridge moments before the formation lap — and again from the podium after the checkered flag drops.

With additional performances from Kaskade, Cedric Gervais, and Sofi Tukker, the weekend promises wall-to-wall music, A-list glamour, and a party atmosphere like no other on the F1 calendar.

Electric energy and top-tier entertainment at the Hard Rock Beach Club

Racing Highlights

The race will unfold over 57 laps on the 5.41km Miami International Autodrome, a street circuit featuring 19 corners, three straights, and top speeds exceeding 350 km/h

Venue Details

The Miami International Autodrome, nestled in the heart of Miami Gardens, is no ordinary racetrack — it’s a full lifestyle destination, wrapped around the iconic Hard Rock Stadium, home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. Designed with fans in mind, the circuit offers a unique combination of high-speed straights, tight technical corners, and sweeping curves that make it a favorite among drivers and spectators alike.

Across the venue, guests can indulge in a curated mix of luxury experiences, global cuisine, and high-end hospitality. From gourmet pop-ups by celebrity chefs to bespoke cocktail lounges and rooftop viewing decks, the Grand Prix weekend offers far more than just motorsport. Think: champagne bars, designer fashion activations, and exclusive brand lounges with oceanfront vibes.

At the heart of it all is the Hard Rock Beach Club — a palm tree-lined oasis with two resort-style pools, daybeds, cabanas, and a direct view of the track’s fastest straight. It’s the ultimate place to see and be seen, where fans sip cocktails, dance to world-class DJs, and soak up the Miami sun while F1 cars scream past just meters away.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

How to Attend

Tickets for the Grand Prix are still available and can be purchased through official channels like F1 Miami GP Official Site and Ticketmaster. Options range from general admission to premium hospitality packages, catering to all preferences and budgets.

How to Watch

Can’t make it to Miami? You can still catch every thrilling moment from the comfort of your own home — wherever you are in the world.

In the US, the race will be broadcast live on ESPN Xtra via SiriusXM (channel 81) and available through the SiriusXM app and web player, with the main event scheduled for Sunday, May 4, at 4 PM ET.

Meanwhile, fans in the UK can tune in via Sky Sports F1, which will offer full coverage of the weekend, including practice sessions, qualifying, and live race commentary. The race begins at 9 PM BST, perfect timing for a Sunday evening of glamour and Grand Prix drama.