Saturday Kitchen interrupted as 'touching' moment had Matt Tebbutt close to tears

Saturday Kitchen took an emotional turn this weekend when presenter Matt Tebbutt was surprised live on air with a touching tribute. The moment left the BBC host almost lost for words.

Wine expert and regular contributor Helen McGinn interrupted the usual programme flow to deliver the unexpected news. Just minutes into the live broadcast, Helen announced that Matt had won a major award – and she had collected it on his behalf.

Food Personality of the Year win revealed live on air

© BBC Matt Tebbutt was emotional when receiving his award

Matt, 50, was named Food Personality of the Year at the prestigious Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards. The public-voted accolade put him ahead of big-name chefs including Jamie Oliver, Rick Stein, Nadiya Hussain and Dame Mary Berry.

As Matt hadn’t been able to attend the ceremony, Helen went in his place. She told viewers: “You were working on Thursday so you had to miss out on one of your favourite nights of the year, but I stood in for you.”

A heartfelt surprise for Matt

© BBC Matt was genuinely touched by the moment

Clearly unaware the surprise was coming, Matt joked: “You sent me a message at like 2am in the morning.” Helen replied playfully: “Ohhh shhh,” prompting laughter from the studio.

Helen went on to explain that Matt had received overwhelming support from viewers. She said: “Our wonderful viewers, they voted en masse and... you won.”

She then asked Matt for a speech, adding: “Obviously you weren’t there to make an acceptance speech on the night, so over to you.” Matt hesitated and replied: “Do I have to stand up?”

‘I’m really touched,’ says emotional Matt

© BBC Matt Tebbut was so thankful towards his fans and viewers

Matt admitted that accepting praise wasn’t easy for him. “I don’t like doing things like this, I’m only good with autocue,” he joked.

Taking a moment to gather his thoughts, he added: “Well listen, thank you very much, this is obviously a huge honour. It’s a lovely thing to have and thank you for all of you guys who voted for me. I am really touched and I don’t know what else to say, so thank you.”

He finished with: “Strangely, I don’t actually like being the centre of attention but that is wonderful, so thank you very much.”

Helen, who looked delighted for her colleague, concluded: “Aww, well done.”

Viewers praise the moment

© BBC Matt Tebbut was so happy with his award

The emotional segment quickly made its way onto social media, with fans praising the unexpected celebration. One viewer posted on X: “Matt is so humble, you could see how much it meant to him.” Another added: “Lovely moment on #SaturdayKitchen – so well deserved!”

The Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards are considered one of the most respected honours in the food media world. Past winners include Nigella Lawson, Stanley Tucci and Yotam Ottolenghi.

Matt’s win places him among the best-known food personalities in the UK. His relaxed presenting style and ability to connect with audiences have made Saturday Kitchen a weekend staple for BBC viewers.

A key voice in UK food broadcasting

© BBC Saturday Kitchen was a celebration yesterday

Matt took over as host of Saturday Kitchen in 2016 following James Martin’s departure. Since then, he has become a familiar face to millions of viewers each weekend. He also regularly appears on Best Bites, Food Unwrapped, and Daily Kitchen Live.

His background as a trained chef gives him credibility, but it’s his easy manner and sharp sense of humour that have won him a loyal fan base.

Winning the Food Personality of the Year award is not just a recognition of popularity but of his consistent presence and influence in the UK food world.

Saturday Kitchen continues to air every Saturday morning on BBC One from 10am.