Bradley Walsh in tears as he opens up on the 'greatest thing' in his career

Bradley Walsh became visibly emotional as he spoke openly about the "greatest thing" in his career—working alongside his son Barney Walsh. The ITV star, 63, made the touching admission during a recent interview on BBC's The Tommy Tiernan Show.

Bradley is a household name, known mainly as host of ITV's The Chase. He first became a familiar face to viewers in the late 1980s, hosting You Must Be Joking, before roles in major shows like Coronation Street, Doctor Who, and The Larkins.

However, his proudest career moment is not linked to these famous series. Instead, Bradley admitted it's the time spent working alongside his son Barney, 26, that means the most to him.

"The greatest thing I've ever done"

Bradley spoke honestly with host Tommy Tiernan about filming ITV's hit travel series Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad. The show sees Bradley and Barney travelling to various destinations, taking part in adventurous challenges.

Speaking about this experience, Bradley said emotionally: "It's one of the most wonderful things I've ever done because spending time with my lad."

Reflecting further, Bradley admitted their collaboration has been particularly special. "From the age of 18, he's now 26 by the way, that's how long the show's been running, it was just extraordinary," he explained.

Early memories of working with Barney

Bradley also shared a fond memory from Barney's childhood, when father and son appeared together on stage. The star recalled performing in a pantomime in Milton Keynes back in 2006.

At the time, Barney was just seven or eight years old. Bradley remembered warmly how Barney prepared his jokes carefully to appeal to other children in the audience.

Bradley described this early experience fondly: "Running down for the curtain call every night with my son and taking a bow was the greatest thing I'd ever done, and it still is today."

Balancing work and family life

Bradley acknowledged that his busy career often meant missing out on valuable family time. He confessed that collaborating with Barney in recent years had felt like "payback time."

Bradley explained honestly: "That's payback time, I've really, really loved it. I've got a daughter who is 41 as well, but that's a different ballgame. She's not in the industry."

Speaking of his admiration for Barney, Bradley said emotionally: "But Barney, I always say this about him, he's the man I've always wanted to be."

Exciting new series ahead

Bradley and Barney’s hit travel show Breaking Dad has recently been confirmed for a sixth series. This upcoming series will see the popular father-and-son duo exploring Asia, visiting vibrant locations in Japan and Thailand.

Speaking about the new episodes, Barney shared his excitement: "I'm excited to get stuck into this new adventure with my dad, and get him to experience the local cultures in Japan and Thailand."

He continued enthusiastically: "It's going to be an exciting and adrenaline-fuelled road trip with lots of fun and laughter."

Bradley slightly nervous about next adventure

Bradley himself shared his anticipation about their upcoming travels, but joked he was slightly worried about what Barney had planned.

He commented: "It's so good to be back on the road again with Barney. We really do have the best time but I'm not quite sure what he has up his sleeve on this trip, which is slightly worrying."

The duo’s previous series have seen them tackling adventurous challenges, including skydiving and cliff diving, pushing Bradley out of his comfort zone each time.

Fans respond warmly

Fans have praised Bradley's emotional honesty and openness about his relationship with Barney. Many viewers find their father-son bond relatable and heartwarming, making their travel series a consistent hit.

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad is one of ITV's most popular shows, regularly drawing in large viewing figures. Their relatable interactions and genuine friendship continue to win them plenty of fans.

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad is available now on ITVX.