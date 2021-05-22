Exclusive: Saturday Kitchen's Matt Tebbutt shares his ultimate BBQ hack

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Matt Tebbutt is here to save your bank holiday weekend with his genius guide for whipping up the ultimate summer BBQ.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Matt also opened up about his role on Saturday Kitchen, describing the popular weekend cooking programme as his "dream job" ever since taking over from James Martin.

"I love it. It's the best job in the world. It's just so much fun – we have the same crew week in, week out and we all get on really well. We really do have a great relationship. We cook a bit of food, have a laugh, and that's it!"

An iconic moment in the show is when a celebrity guest is forced to choose their 'food heaven' and 'food hell', often resulting in television gold when their worst nightmare dish is presented to them.

Matt Tebbutt has been the host of Saturday Kitchen since 2016

Revealing his favourite cuisine is Chinese food, Matt admitted his absolute worst dish had to be tripe. "It's just disgusting stuff", he said. We'd probably agree with you on that one!

With summer just around the corner and the May bank holiday looking to be a scorcher, Matt shared his ultimate BBQ hack for fans of the grill.

"I learned recently how the Spanish cook over coals - and here's some really brilliant advice. If you can, you need to cook your food at least a good foot away from the coals."

Matt often takes to Instagram to share his favourite culinary creations

Advising that the coals need to be a lot lower than you think, Matt said to not start grilling until "they look like they've burnt out - that's the best time to cook. It's not when the coal is black, it's when they've charred and they look like they've almost finished."

"Try not to use meat that's too fatty", said Matt. "Marinade your meat after you've cooked it. Brush on a lovely oil whilst the meat is resting and give it a chance to fuse with the delicious juices." We'll have to give this one a try…

Matt has just been announced in the lineup for the family-friendly food fest The Big Feastival. Taking place on the August bank holiday weekend 27-29 August, it combines the UK’s biggest music artists, alongside Michelin starred chefs serving up some incredible dishes, kids entertainment and, some of the best street food in the country.

To book tickets, visit thebigfeastival.com

