Meet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola's British boyfriend Cassius Kidston

Lola Consuelos appears to have found a love like that of her parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Last month, the All My Children alum's daughter celebrated an anniversary with her boyfriend Cassius Kidston, who like her is also based in London.

In honor of celebrating another year together, the budding singer shared photos of them throughout England, as well as on different vacations, in between plenty of candid selfies, and wrote: "Another year of pure magic."

© Instagram Lola with her parents

She then got a stamp of approval from her parents and their friends; Kelly left a string of red heart emojis, while Mark wrote: "Congratulations," and the couple's good friend David Mui also commented a red heart emoji.

Learn more about Cassius and his relationship with Lola below.

1/ 4 © Instagram He went to college with Lola Like Lola, and many a celebrity scion over the years, Cassius also went to New York University, after going to Harrow School in London, an all boys public boarding school. While at NYU, he pursued sports management studies, and interned at GSE Worldwide, sports and entertainment marketing, management and production company.



2/ 4 His parents are in the car business Cassius was born in 1999 to Simon and Rosie Kidston, the former being the founder of Kidston Motor Cars. The company is based in London and is dedicated to selling vintage cars, from a 1962 Maserati 5000 GT by Frua and 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring to a 2017 McLaren P1 LM. Per the company's website, Cassius' father is "known around the world as a multilingual classic car commentator and columnist, consultant and entrepreneur" who has "built up a globally renowned business specialising in the sale of the most valuable cars in existence."

3/ 4 © Instagram Lola and Cassius have been dating for over a year Cassius first appeared in Lola's Instagram around 2022, one year before she graduated from NYU. It wasn't until 2023 however that she confirmed their relationship, and has since then shared several photos with her beau, including on vacation with her family.

4/ 4 © Instagram He lives in London Lola is currently living in London, where she is working on her music career — she has a slew of singles — while Cassius also lives in London, and per his LinkedIn, is a Sports Talent Sales Assistant at Creative Arts Agency (CAA), one of if not the leading agency in entertainment, whose majority owner is French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek's husband and the owner of the Kerin luxury conglomerate. He has also previously worked for his dad as a Sales and Research Analyst.