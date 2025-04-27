Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola celebrates 'pure magic' with boyfriend in new photos from London

Kelly Ripa's daughter is living her best life in London — and with a great partner by her side.

Lola, the middle child of the All My Children alum with her husband Mark Consuelos, has been based in London for over a year now, and this weekend celebrated an anniversary with her boyfriend Cassius Kidston.

In addition to the budding singer, the LIVE with Kelly and Mark hosts, who have been married since 1996, are also parents to sons Michael, 27, and Joaquín, 22.

© Instagram Lola is living in London

Over the weekend, Lola took to Instagram and shared a round of photos with her boyfriend, as they celebrated another year together.

Many of them were photos of them throughout England, as well as on different vacations, in between plenty of candid selfies. Cassius hails from London though studied at New York University like Lola, and per his LinkedIn, is a Sports Talent Sales Assistant at CAA.

"Another year of pure magic," Lola wrote in her caption, and gushed: "You're heavenly." Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post, though first Kelly left her stamp of approval, commenting a string of red heart emojis.

© Instagram She is a budding singer

Others followed suit with: "Living your best life! Love it!" and: "Cheers to this cute couple!" as well as: "Congratulations to you both. Gorgeous couple," plus another one of her followers also wrote: "What a beautiful couple!"

Both Lola and her mom Kelly were recently featured in People's World's Most Beautiful issue, and the latter later opened up with her husband about how her daughter differs from her sons.

© Instagram The 23-year-old presumably met her boyfriend in college

Speaking on their show, Kelly first said: "Here's the thing about Lola," before explaining: "I always say this depending on which one of my kids I'm with, I'm like, 'Oh, Michael's the funniest kid.' Or, 'Joaquin is the funniest kid.' But Lola actually, I believe, she is funny. She is another level of funny."

"I always knew she was going to be exceptional," Mark then gushed, as Kelly maintained: "She is a special girl."

© FilmMagic The Consuelos-Ripa family in 2015

"She's very skilled at being able to have a conversation at a cocktail party," the doting dad further shared, as Kelly agreed, adding: "She can have conversations with anyone, anywhere."

Before moving to London, Lola graduated from NYU in 2021, while her older brother Michael graduated from the school the previous year. Their younger brother Joaquín will graduate from the University of Michigan this May.