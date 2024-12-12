Kelly Ripa reveals she's 'very upset' with latest interview for surprising reason

Kelly Ripa got candid about how she really felt letting Architectural Digest into her home, which she shares with her husband and Live! co-star, Mark Consuelos.

In the interview, Kelly and Mark showcased their stunning New York City townhouse, complete with a black and white kitchen, a cigar lounge, and 1930s Parisian décor.

The talk show star revealed on Tuesday's episode that one surprising element of the interview made her "very upset" – namely, the pre-made eggs featured in a shot of the married couple cooking in the kitchen.

"They were like, 'Kelly, we made scrambled eggs as if you had made scrambled eggs,'" she recalled of the AD team setting up the shoot.

"And I looked at these scrambled eggs and was like, 'I would never make scrambled eggs like this.' Because I am very proud of my scrambled eggs."

"These were dry. These didn't look right," Kelly continued. "They didn't look like any additives were in there. There was no soft cheese, there was no crème fraîche. They were nothing [like] the way I make the eggs, so I was very upset."

© ABC Kelly Ripa revealed why she was "very upset" with her latest Architectural Digest interview

A surprising move for the couple saw eggs smashed on the floor in front of them as Kelly pretended to cook the meal – and neither of them loved the styling decision, they explained.

"Our friend Douglas, who is the photographer, threw two eggs on the floor, and I thought Mark was going to die," Kelly laughed. "So that's like a real reaction. I was like, 'Ohh.'"

"Yeah, I'm very particular about the house," Mark, 53, added. "And he's like, 'So we're going to throw a couple of eggs on the floor.' And I said, 'On whose floor?' He goes, 'Your floor, right here, right now.' I short-circuited."

The couple showcased their NYC townhouse complete with a black and white kitchen

Evidently still upset over the "dry" eggs, the mother of three reiterated that she could do a better job at making the simple dish.

"When you see the eggs in the magazine, those are stunt eggs," she said. "I did not make those eggs. My eggs are gorgeous. They really are really pretty."

While having the publication do a feature on their home was a huge honor, the couple were initially hesitant to open up their NYC doors.

© Cindy Ord Kelly revealed that the eggs in the shoot were not as good as her own recipe

"I've got to tell you, I was very against it because I felt like…we've always said no," the Upper East Sider explained on the show.

"I've always felt like it was a jinx of some kind. Like you're jinxing the good fortune of your house."

According to Kelly, the polished appearance of their beautiful home couldn't be further from the truth.

© Instagram The pair are now empty nesters in their townhouse after Michael, Lola and Joaquin moved out

"When an architectural magazine such as this comes into your house, they make it so — like, I could not believe this was the same house I lived in. It's so glamorous," the 54-year-old said. "And they removed all evidence that we live there."

The pair are now empty nesters after their kids Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 21, moved out of home to pursue their careers.

Kelly and Mark have been married since 1996 and moved into their gorgeous townhouse twelve years ago.