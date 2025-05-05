Meet Christie Brinkley's tragic lost love before Billy Joel after ending marriage to Jean-François Allaux

Before Christie Brinkley became known as the radiant blonde beauty in Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl video, before she was a fixture on red carpets and glossy magazine covers, the supermodel was swept into a real-life love story that was as glamorous as it was heartbreakingly short-lived.

It was 1982, and Christie, then 28, was newly single following the end of her eight-year marriage to French artist Jean-François Allaux.

Her career was soaring, she was one of the most recognisable faces in fashion, thanks to her megawatt smile and fresh, all-American appeal. But it was at a glamorous calendar launch party in New York City that her life would take an unexpected, romantic turn.

© Getty Images Christie Brinkley and French racing driver Olivier Chandon de Brailles (1955-1983)

Meet Olivier Chandon de Brailles

The event was for the release of Christie’s 1982 calendar. Among the attendees was Olivier Chandon de Brailles, a dashing Frenchman who just happened to be the only son of Moët-Hennessy chairman, billionaire Frédéric Chandon de Brailles. Though heir to one of the world’s most famous champagne dynasties, Olivier had his sights set on the fast-paced world of race car driving.

Their meeting was serendipitous and electric. Christie would later describe it as “love at first sight.” The chemistry was instant, and Olivier followed up their encounter with a dozen white roses and a handwritten note that read: “Hope to see you again before the flowers die.”

© Getty Images Christie Brinkley and Olivier Chandon de Brailles (1955-1983)

Olivier, who had been educated at Switzerland’s elite Le Rosey school and served in the French Air Force, had moved to New York in 1979 to study marketing and work in sales.

But his true passion was motorsport, a love he had cultivated since his teenage years racing in Europe. He was fluent in five languages, held a black belt in Taekwondo, and was an avid skydiver. Despite his aristocratic roots, he was determined to make a name for himself in his own right, not just as a champagne heir but as a professional driver.

Their romance quickly became one of the most talked-about relationships of the early 1980s. They were the golden couple, glamorous, adored, and often seen hand-in-hand at society galas, fashion events, and racetracks. Christie was often spotted at Olivier’s races, supporting him with equal parts pride and trepidation.

Behind the glamour, however, concern was quietly building. Both Olivier’s family and Christie were said to have misgivings about the dangers of his chosen career. Despite the risks, Olivier pressed on with his racing ambitions. In fact, he dropped the aristocratic “de Brailles” from his name during his racing career, hoping to avoid the scrutiny that came with his family’s fortune and title.

© Getty Images Olivier Chandon was laid to rest at Laferte-sur-Aube cemetery

Olivier’s tragedy

Tragedy struck on 2 March 1983. Olivier, just 27 years old, was testing a new Formula Atlantic race car at Moroso Motorsport Park (now Palm Beach International Raceway) in Florida. On his tenth lap around the track, travelling at over 100mph, his car veered off course and smashed into a barrier before careening into a canal. He was trapped inside the vehicle by his feet. Though his injuries were not fatal, he was unable to escape. He drowned before rescuers could reach him.

Christie, who had made plans to meet Olivier that very evening, was devastated. She remained in California after receiving the news. His cause of death was confirmed as "asphyxiation by drowning." The Palm Beach Medical Examiner found no trauma or internal injuries that might have otherwise contributed to his death.

The accident remains shrouded in mystery to this day. A mechanical fault, possibly a stuck throttle, or driver error were considered, but no definitive cause was ever confirmed. Olivier's father, Frédéric, who had financed the car and test session, flew in from France to meet with the team and review the circumstances.

Olivier Chandon was laid to rest at Laferte-sur-Aube cemetery in Haute-Marne, France. The funeral, private and poignant, marked the end of a promising life and a storybook romance cut tragically short.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Olivier Chandon de Brailles and Christie Brinkley attend a party, celebrating the 16th birthday of Calvin Klein's daughter, at Studio 54

Christie's heartbreak

Heartbroken, Christie took a step back from her modelling career. In her new memoir Uptown Girl, she recalls the emotional toll of that period, writing, "I had to take a little sabbatical." She also revealed she was in the running for the lead role in Splash, a part that eventually went to Daryl Hannah, but turned it down in the wake of Olivier’s death.

"I remember coming close to [starring in Splash] but that was when my boyfriend Olivier was killed in the car accident," she said. "And I just had to take a little sabbatical."

In a twist of fate, two months before the crash, Christie had met Billy Joel while vacationing in St. Barts. Their meeting was friendly, but it wasn’t until after Olivier’s passing that the singer-songwriter reached out with condolences. A friendship blossomed, and before long, romance followed.

The relationship marked a new chapter for Christie, but it began under complex circumstances. At the time, Billy was still dating model Elle Macpherson. In his 2014 memoir Billy Joel: The Definitive Biography, he candidly shared that he brought Christie home one night while Elle was already asleep in his bed, a moment that marked the beginning of one relationship and the end of another.

While Christie and Billy’s high-profile marriage would dominate headlines throughout the 1980s, Olivier has never left her heart. Now 71, the model still reflects on their time together with affection and reverence. Through her words and memories, it’s clear that Olivier was more than just a fleeting romance, he was a great love, lost too soon.