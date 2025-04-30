Where is Peter Cook now? Christie Brinkley's ex has a new life after teenage affair

Seventeen years after Peter Cook and Christie Brinkley finalized their divorce, Peter, 65, is now happily remarried to Alba Jancou, in her mid-twenties.

The Hamptons-based architect has had a controversial life since he entered the public eye when he married Christie in 1996; they welcomed daughter Sailor together and Peter adopted Christie's son Jack, but they split in 2006 when Christie discovered he had been having an affair with a teenager, Diane Bianchi.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Christie and Peter Cook in 1997 a year after they got married

Diane was the daughter of their neighbor, and their affair was said to have lasted a year and began when she worked as Peter's assistant.

Christie was told of the affair at a high school graduation ceremony where she was asked to give a speech; according to her new memoir, Uptown Girl, a man approached her, apologized and then softly told her: "I need to tell y.ou, that your arrogant husband of yours has been having an affair with my teenage daughter.”

© Newsday RM via Getty Images Christie filed for divorce after discovering Peter's affair

Together with two friends, Christie searched the family computer where they found "incriminating photos and porn accounts" that "populated the screen like fireworks".

First marriage to Suzanna Shaw

After their divorce was finalized by the courts, Peter married Suzanne Shaw, whom Christie had warned publicly against marrying her ex.

Suzanne did not heed the warning, but after she divorced Peter in 2014 she wrote a public apology to the model for taking part in a public vilification.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Suzanne apologized to Christie after her own divorce from Peter

"I’m deeply sorry for my part in causing Christie any unnecessary pain," the letter read in part.

New romance

In 2018 Peter found love again with Alba Jancou, a then-teenage student whom he met in a New York restaurant.

© Getty Images Peter is now married to Alba Jancou

"Happy Anniversary my love!" Alba shared on Instagram on August 24, 2019. "One year ago you came into my life and changed it for the better in every possible way."

Months later Peter dropped to one knee and proposed in October 2019.

© Alba Jancou Alba and Peter met when she was 18 or 19

Who is Alba Jancou?

Alba, the daughter of New York art gallery owners Tanya Bonakdar and Marc Jancou, is said to have attended the prestigious English private boarding school Millfield before she moved to the US where she studied at Tulane University in New Orleans and was expected to graduate in 2021.

She graduated in 2022 from the Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts in New York City.

"I can’t describe how much you have changed my life Peter. The happiness you have brought me is inimitable. I know our relationship may seem unconventional, but I don’t care. You are truly my soul mate, my best friend, and my other half," Alba shared on social media, sharing the news of the engagement.

How old is Alba Jancou?

Despite insisting Alba was 21 at the time of their engagement, Page Six found pictures of Alba's 18th birthday celebrations at British high school, posted on Twitter in 2017 and suggesting she was born in 1999.

It has since been deleted.

© Alba Jancou Alba and Peter tied the knot in 2023

Italian wedding

Peter popped the question during a vacation in Greece with a six-carat Glenn Bradford diamond ring in front of a church, and they tied the knot in 2023 with a luxury wedding in Capri, Italy, with only six guests.

According to her Instagram, Alba is now a real estate agent for Hamptons Real Estate, and is happily married to Peter, with the pair traveling the world and sharing pictures of their adventures.

Peter remains close with his children, and has publicly supported Sailor on her ventures, including her 2019 decision to dance on Dancing with the Stars.