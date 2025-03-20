Christie Brinkley was in her element as she rode along the beach singing sweetly to a Joni Mitchell song, looking happier than ever as she announced a major career update.

The supermodel, who shared that her upcoming memoir would be released as an audiobook as well as a traditionally-published book, was sitting in a car driving parallel to the shoreline, as the sandy beach stretched for miles ahead.

Christie sat in the passenger seat with her beloved dog on her lap as she sang "A Case of You" by the legendary folk singer.

WATCH: Radiant Christie Brinkley is glowing as she shares big update

"When I finished recording my audiobook, we went to the beach to celebrate with a little Joni Mitchell Sunset perfection #uptowngirlmemoire [sic]," she wrote in the caption.

Uptown Girl, her tell-all book, is set to offer fans a glimpse into the life of the blonde bombshell and will explore her marriage to "Piano Man" singer Billy Joel.

She previously shared that the highly-anticipated book will cover everything from "life as a little girl, to cover girl, to uptown girl, and everything in between." Christie added that there would be "lots of adventures, some magic and some heartbreak along the way."

© Instagram Christie announced that her memoir would be released as an audiobook

"Her stories are as heartening as they are eye-opening, as she recounts her most formative chapters, including the betrayal she experienced by her biological father as a child, her lifelong passion for art, her whirlwind career, her four tumultuous marriages – including her heartbreaking divorce from Billy Joel – and the harrowing experiences that almost cut her life short," read the synopsis.

Christie's fans jumped to the comment section to share their excitement for the mother of three, gushing over the beautiful landscape she showcased in the video as well as her achievement.

"Congratulations!! And this is so beautiful," wrote one fan, while another added, "Majestic! Joni and the beach…"

© Getty Images The supermodel's book Uptown Girl will hit shelves in April

A third commented, "So exciting Christie…grew up with you as our Uptown Girl."

Christie tied the knot with Billy in 1985, and they sadly split in 1994; during their nine-year marriage, they welcomed a daughter, Alexa.

She is also a proud mom to Jack, whom she welcomed with her third husband, Richard Taubman, and who was adopted by her fourth husband, Peter Cook.

© Getty Images Christie's memoir will delve into her marriage with Billy Joel

Her youngest child is Sailor Brinkley-Cook, whom she shares with Peter.

Her kids couldn't have been happier for their mother when she first announced her new project in February.

"So amazing – you are the best and have lived the most interesting life!" Jack commented while Sailor quipped, "So excited to read my chapter."

© Getty Images She is a proud mom to Alexa, Jack and Sailor

Christie's goal is to connect with her readers and empower them to follow their dreams, no matter how lofty.

"I wrote Uptown Girl to inspire readers to create the life they want, which is what I've always tried to do, not through fortune or fame, but by saying yes to adventure and trying to find the magic in every moment, no matter how big or how small," she shared.