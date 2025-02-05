Christie Brinkley opens up about 'heartbreaking' divorce from Billy Joel

Christie Brinkley is set to become an author for the third time with the release of her upcoming memoir, Uptown Girl.

The supermodel announced the happy news on Tuesday with an Instagram post, sharing that the highly-anticipated book will cover everything from her "life as a little girl, to cover girl, to uptown girl, and everything in between." She added that there would be "lots of adventures, some magic and some heartbreak along the way."

"I can't wait to share these untold stories with you," Christie said, explaining that the memoir would drop on April 29.

Included in her tell-all book is an insight into her marriage to "Piano Man" singer Billy Joel, whom she wed in 1985 and sadly split from in 1994.

According to the publisher HarperCollins, Uptown Girl will delve into their relationship and subsequent divorce, as well as her other high-profile loves.

"Her stories are as heartening as they are eye-opening, as she recounts her most formative chapters, including the betrayal she experienced by her biological father as a child, her lifelong passion for art, her whirlwind career, her four tumultuous marriages—including her heartbreaking divorce from Billy Joel—and the harrowing experiences that almost cut her life short," read the synopsis.

The 71-year-old shares a daughter, Alexa, with the music legend, and was the inspiration behind his classic hit "Uptown Girl."

Despite their divorce, they remain on good terms and even meet up for holiday gatherings on occasion.

"Many years after our divorce, Billy would still come to my house for the Christmas singalong and play the piano, and all our friends would come over and sing Christmas carols," Christie told Social Life magazine in 2019.

"Singalongs are one of my favorite things to do. And you know that's what makes everybody happy."

She was even spotted dancing along to "Uptown Girl" in the crowd at Billy's Madison Square Garden concert in 2024, proving just how close they are.

Christie's memoir features over 100 photos and original artworks from the fashion legend.

She shared that her inspiration for the book was "to inspire readers to create the life they want, which is what I've always tried to do, not through fortune or fame, but by saying yes to adventure and trying to find the magic in every moment, no matter how big or how small."

Her children couldn't be happier for Christie's third foray into the publishing world, taking to her comments section to share their pride.

"So amazing – you are the best and have lived the most interesting life!" said Jack Brinkley-Cook, her second son whom she shares with her third husband, Richard Taubman, and who was adopted by her fourth husband, Peter Cook.

"So excited to read my chapter," quipped Sailor Brinkley-Cook, her youngest daughter whom she shares with Peter.

Harper Influence Senior VP Lisa Sharkey gushed about Christie's upcoming project in a statement, explaining that it is "unlike any story you will read."

"At times tender, bubbling over with gobsmacking intimacy and illustrated with the author's artwork, Brinkley's unputdownable memoir will keep you enthralled and completely shocked until the very last page," she finished.