Christie Brinkley tackles garden project in beachwear - and fans are impressed

Christie Brinkley, 68, wowed fans on Thursday by tackling an ambitious DIY project in the garden of her idyllic home in Turks & Caicos.

The supermodel uploaded a series of images showing off the fruits of her labour after she had added a whole load of driftwood to one of the daybeds in her dreamy outdoor area. Christie was wearing sliders, a sarong, and a bandeau top as she posed proudly on a ladder next to her project.

Christie added a caption alongside the snaps: "A work in progress… swipe…it’s far from finished but I have to post this little video of my little driftwood hut’s first fan! (sound up) I’ll show you more pictures when I finish! It’s going to be a great spot to chill!"

The star wowed her fans with an amazing DIY project at home

Fans were seriously impressed by her work and didn't hold back in the comments section.

"Wow! Your driftwood hut looks amazing! Thanks for sharing the photos and please do share photos when it is all done," penned one and: "What a beautiful driftwood hideaway. The little bird thinks so too," added another. They were referring to the picture of a wild bird who had already perched on top of Christie's creation.

The star's home is so impressive

Christie's home is named Lucky House and it is a three-bedroom villa on the beach, complete with its own butler service. When Christie and her family aren't staying here, you can even call the place home with prices from $945 per night.

The star often delights fans with snaps from her paradise location. It has its own private pool which is just steps from the beach. Inside, the gorgeous interiors are inspired by the supermodel's travels to Asia. It is seriously stunning!

"This is a DREAM!!!!!!" and: "Heaven on earth," are just some of the comments Christie has received about her abode. And we're jealous too!

