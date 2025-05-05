Naomi Campbell publicly addresses Anna Wintour 'ban' from Met Gala

We've finally arrived at Met Gala Monday! And the internet is abuzz with reports of a falling out between supermodel Naomi Campbell and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Previous reports alleged that the English supermodel, 54, was "banned" from this year's Met Gala by the fashion icon, 75, after their relationship reportedly soured following an appearance at an award show last September.

However, Naomi is breaking her silence on the matter and addressing why she really won't be able to attend this year's biggest night in fashion extravaganza.

© Getty Images Naomi addressed her verdict on this year's Met Gala amid rumors of a feud with Anna

"Congratulations to Anna Wintour, the brilliant designers, the dedicated Met Gala team, and stunning attendees of tonight's extraordinary celebration," she wrote in a statement shared on social media.

Addressing the theme, she continued: "I have to say, what perfect timing for the 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' theme. It really celebrates how Black dandyism has shaped fashion and how fashion has been a way for Black people to express who they are and claim their power."

Naomi then clarified that despite rumors of ill will, she was indeed invited to attend, but will unfortunately be unable to attend. "I was so honored to be invited to tonight's big event, but regretfully cannot make it."

© Instagram Naomi's official statement

"Even though I'm not there in person," she added: "I'm with you all in spirit, carried by the legacy of my beloved friend, the late Andre Leon Talley. His commanding presence, vision and belief that fashion is art helped shape what the Met Gala is presenting tonight."

The model signed off with: I can't wait to see how everyone mixes African and European style traditions on those famous steps tonight! The creativity will be amazing. With all my love and admiration, Naomi Campbell."

Fans of the star were saddened to know she won't be attending, with Jodie Turner-Smith also commenting: "MISS YOU SO MUCH!!!!! Still sad you decided not to come."

© Getty Images Her last appearance was at 2024's Gala, with the theme "Sleeping Beauties"

At the 17th Annual Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards in September 2024, Anna was assigned with presenting Naomi with the Fashion Icon award.

However, the Vogue head called out the supermodel for being tardy during her tribute, telling the crowd: "I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late."

She eventually left the event before the mom-of-two even arrived, and Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Samira Nasr presented the award to Naomi instead.

© Getty Images "I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late."

Naomi fired back with seemingly subtle shade herself, saying in her own speech once she was presented with the honor: "It wasn't my choice to have the other lady, I'd much rather have this one."

Anna spoke with Good Morning America the morning of the Gala, telling Michael Strahan that the lead-up to the night does involve some "panic," especially more so this year because of the importance of the theme.

"Each one is very different," she responded. "And this one has been, I think, particularly meaningful and emotional and has a real heightened sense of purpose, because of the times that we're living in."