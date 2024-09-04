Naomi Campbell reveals feud with Anna Wintour as pair take jabs at each other - watch

Catwalk fight! Supermodel Naomi Campbell and Vogue editor Anna Wintour appear to be in a feud after the pair took jabs at each other on Tuesday September 2.

It began when Anna took to the stage at Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards to present Naomi with the honor of the evening, the Fashion Icon Award.

But Naomi was not yet in attendance, and Anna told audiences: "I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late."

© Theo Wargo Anna speaks during the 17th Annual Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards

Anna then left the ceremony, and left it to Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Samira Nasr to present the award later in the evening. When Naomi walked on stage, she then hit back at Anna, saying: "I want to say this, everything is meant to work out the way it is meant to work out. It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady [Anna]. I’d much rather have this lady," referencing Samira.

The audience could then be heard gasping, as you can see in the video below.

Sources close to the ceremony later told TMZ that Naomi did arrive at the time given to her by the event's organizers, but Anna moved up the presentation slot because she reportedly wanted to make her way to the US Open.

It was also reported that Naomi was left upset by Anna's remarks, especially because her early absence meant she missed the runway show and the budding designers would miss their opportunity to impress Anna.

© Gotham Bee Shaffer and Anna attend Day 9 of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships

Anna was later pictured at the tennis championship in the same dress, sitting with friends including her daughter Bea, and actress Ego Nwodim.

Naomi sat front row for the fashion show, and the 54-year-old exuded effortless glamour wearing an elegant cowl-neck slip dress, pairing her monochrome look with pointed-toe slingbacks, black beaded bracelets and delicate silver jewelry.

© Dia Dipasupil Naomi attends the 17th Annual Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards

But she surprised fans as she also wore a medical bandage tightly wrapped around her knee and lower thigh. Her dramatic thigh-split skirt gave a full view of the model's injury, which she is yet to speak out about.

The decision to attend the event comes as September will no doubt be an important month for the model, whose eldest child is due to start full time education.

Naomi has remained extremely private about her two young children - whom she has not yet shared the names of - and has only shared photographs of them twice. In June 2024, Naomi confirmed she had welcomed both of her children via surrogate.

