Sigourney Weaver, 74, is glowing as she rocks chic white pants for rare public appearance

Sigourney Weaver was rocking Venice chic on August 27 as she arrived at the Excelsior Pier ahead of the 81st Venice International Film Festival in an outfit that evoked the famous gondoliers themselves.

The 74-year-old, who will receive the Golden Lion for Career Achievement award at this year's festival, looked gorgeous in a black-and-white Chanel ensemble that featured white wide-leg pleated pants, a double-breasted navy blazer and a navy-and-white button-up shirt.

© Andreas Rentz Sigourney Weaver arrives at the Excelsior pier

She paired the look with a straw hat, an iconic Chanel quilted flap bag and a belt with the brand's trademark double C logo, as well as comfortable white sneakers.

Alien star Sigourney will also be speaking at a masterclass on August 29, in which she will speak of her career and what she has learned over her decades in the industry.

© Andreas Rentz Sigourney, 74, will received a lifetime achievement honor

The master classes will be held at the Tennis Club Venezia across from the iconic Hotel Excelsior; Australian director Peter Weir, actors Richard Gere and Ethan Hawke and Italian filmmaker Pupi Avati will also give master classes.

The Hollywood actress has been working since the 1970s and is most well known for starring roles in science fiction and horror franchises, including the Alien franchise, Ghostbusters, and Avatar.

© Andreas Rentz Sigourney will also hold a master class in Venice

It was revealed in July that the 74-year-old would make her West End stage debut as Prospero in The Tempest, directed by famed stage director Jamie Lloyd at the historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Sigourney has extensive experience on Broadway, but this will mark her first time performing Shakespeare – although she once revealed she treated her role in the original Alien movie in 1979 as if she was performing Henry V.

"I thought, 'Well, as a woman, I’ll never be cast as Henry V, so this is my Henry V,'" the actress told New York magazine in a 2012 interview.

© Hulton Archive American actress Sigourney Weaver in the role of Ripley in the film 'Alien'.

Sigourney has been married to stage director Jim Simpson since October 1, 1984 and she is mom to one child Charlotte, 34, a teacher who identifies as non-binary.

"We have a wonderful [child] who’s now 32 — I don’t know how, [they] still look 12. … In fact, they’re nonbinary and they teach," she told the Smartless podcast in 2022.

"My family comes first and I’m so grateful to them that they let me go off and make films,” Sigourney once said of her beloved family.

"But, you know, I find it very difficult to leave them. I hate it. I have had therapy and found it helpful in dealing with the guilt I’ve felt about leaving them. Going to New Zealand to make Avatar when my [child] was applying to colleges almost killed me."

