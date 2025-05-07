Betsey Johnson delights fans doing the splits on red carpet ahead of major honor

Betsey Johnson will always be that girl, and she's still got it!

On Tuesday, May 6, the beloved designer attended the 2025 ACE Awards at The Pierre Hotel in New York City, which HELLO! also attended.

The event also saw attendance from celebrities such as Laverne Cox, Jaden Smith, Mark Consuelos, and Jameela Jamil, plus from fashion industry veterans like Jennifer Fisher, Rebecca Minkoff, Fern Malice, Monica Rich Kosann, Lele Sadoughi, and Steven Kolb, among others.

© Getty Betsey did her signature splits on the red carpet

On the red carpet, Betsey stepped out in her signature girly punk garb, and delighted photographers and reporters alike as she did an impressive split on the carpet.

She wore a printed, gold lamé jacket paired with a lace and tulle tiered ruffle white dress, and she accessorized with a gold crown over her signature spiky blonde hair, plus not one but two purses, a fan and colorful, pointy-toed shoes.

Once inside the event, she was honored with the awards' Iconoclast nod, and received a touching introduction from Laverne, who was also wearing Betsey Johnson.

© Getty Laverne wore her designs in her honor

During her speech, Betsey, 82, reflected on her early childhood days growing up in Connecticut in the 1950s with dreams of being a cheerleader.

She then recalled going to Syracuse for college — and not being accepted into the cheerleading team — but instead pursuing and winning Mademoiselle's Guest Editor Contest, which took her to New York City, where she became the in-house designer for Manhattan boutique Paraphernalia.

Betsey went on to take control of the fashion label Alley Cat in the 1970s, before launching her own eponymous line in 1978, which by 2007 reportedly boasted more than $150 million in sales, and had 66 stores across the country and in London.

Scroll below for more photos of Betsey at the event, and more iconic photos of her through the years.

1/ 5 © Getty Images 1980 The splits have long been Betsey's signature move.

2/ 5 © Getty Images 1990 Betsey in the late 1980s or early 1990s.

3/ 5 © Getty Images 1999 She's always aced the balance between girly and punk rock.

4/ 5 © Getty Images 2000 Destiny's Child attended this fashion show.