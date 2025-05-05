Couples who made Met Gala their date night: from Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens to Coleman Domingo & Raúl Domingo

The Met Gala is well underway, and some of your favorite A-Listers have decided to make the star-studded event their date night!

This year's gala, as always on the first Monday of May, has already seen attendance from Emma Chamberlain, Ego Nwodim, Sydney Sweeney, Teyana Taylor, Sadie Sink, as well as co-chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams, among others.

The theme of the ball — in honor of the subsequent Costume Institute's forthcoming exhibition — is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," not to be confused with the dress code of the event, which is "Tailored For You."

The dress code is a nod to the exhibition's focus on menswear and is "purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation," per Vogue.

Meanwhile the theme and the exhibition — which will open to the public on May 10th and runs through October 26th — is a tribute to Black dandyism and the role of clothing in forming Black identities, inspired by Monica L. Miller's book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, from 2009.

scroll below for the cutest couple photos on the red carpet.

1/ 8 © Getty Coleman Domingo & Raúl Domingo Coleman, a co-chair, attended with his husband Raúl, who he married in 2014, nine years after a spontaneous meeting through a "Craigslist Missed Connections" ad.



2/ 8 © Getty Helen Lasichanh & Pharrell Williams Pharell, also a co-chair, and his wife Helen, who he married in 2013, both wore Louis Vuitton, of which the "Happy" singer is Men's Creative Director.



3/ 8 © Getty Images Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade The couple looked fabulous stepping out of the Carlyle, where countless celebrities stay for the Met Gala.

4/ 8 © Getty Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Simone and Jonathan stepped out one day before their second wedding anniversary.

5/ 8 © Getty Jill Kargman & Harry Kargman Jill, who was formerly Drew Barrymore's sister-in-law and whose late father Arie L. Kopelman was President and COO of Chanel from 1986 until 2004, attended with her husband of 23 years.

6/ 8 © Getty Images Derek Blasberg & Nick Brown Derek, a veteran of New York City's fashion scene, attended with his partner of ten years.

7/ 8 © Getty Julia Carey & James Corden Julia and James have been married since 2012.