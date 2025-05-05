Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Couples who made Met Gala their date night: from Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens to Coleman Domingo & Raúl Domingo
Subscribe
Couples who made Met Gala their date night: from Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens to Coleman Domingo & Raúl Domingo
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City© Getty

Couples who made Met Gala their date night: from Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens to Coleman Domingo & Raúl Domingo

This year's theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Met Gala is well underway, and some of your favorite A-Listers have decided to make the star-studded event their date night!

This year's gala, as always on the first Monday of May, has already seen attendance from Emma Chamberlain, Ego Nwodim, Sydney Sweeney, Teyana Taylor, Sadie Sink, as well as co-chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams, among others. 

The theme of the ball — in honor of the subsequent Costume Institute's forthcoming exhibition — is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," not to be confused with the dress code of the event, which is "Tailored For You."

The dress code is a nod to the exhibition's focus on menswear and is "purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation," per Vogue.

MET GALA BEST DRESSED

Meanwhile the theme and the exhibition — which will open to the public on May 10th and runs through October 26th — is a tribute to Black dandyism and the role of clothing in forming Black identities, inspired by Monica L. Miller's book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, from 2009.

You can see some of our favorite celebrity looks here, and scroll below for the cutest couple photos on the red carpet.

1/8

Raul Domingo, Colman Domingo at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York© Getty

Coleman Domingo & Raúl Domingo

Coleman, a co-chair, attended with his husband Raúl, who he married in 2014, nine years after a spontaneous meeting through a "Craigslist Missed Connections" ad.

2/8

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City© Getty

Helen Lasichanh & Pharrell Williams

Pharell, also a co-chair, and his wife Helen, who he married in 2013, both wore Louis Vuitton, of which the "Happy" singer is Men's Creative Director.

3/8

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union leave The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The couple looked fabulous stepping out of the Carlyle, where countless celebrities stay for the Met Gala.

4/8

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City© Getty

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Simone and Jonathan stepped out one day before their second wedding anniversary.

5/8

Harry Kargman and Jill Kargman attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City© Getty

Jill Kargman & Harry Kargman

Jill, who was formerly Drew Barrymore's sister-in-law and whose late father Arie L. Kopelman was President and COO of Chanel from 1986 until 2004, attended with her husband of 23 years.

6/8

Nick Brown and Derek Blasberg attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images

Derek Blasberg & Nick Brown

Derek, a veteran of New York City's fashion scene, attended with his partner of ten years.

7/8

James Corden and Julia Carey attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City© Getty

Julia Carey & James Corden

Julia and James have been married since 2012.

8/8

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York© Getty

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

The couple aced their tailoring.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More