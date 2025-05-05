Couples who made Met Gala their date night: from Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens to Coleman Domingo & Raúl Domingo

The Met Gala is well underway, and some of your favorite A-Listers have decided to make the star-studded event their date night!
This year's gala, as always on the first Monday of May, has already seen attendance from Emma Chamberlain, Ego Nwodim, Sydney Sweeney, Teyana Taylor, Sadie Sink, as well as co-chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams, among others.
The theme of the ball — in honor of the subsequent Costume Institute's forthcoming exhibition — is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," not to be confused with the dress code of the event, which is "Tailored For You."
The dress code is a nod to the exhibition's focus on menswear and is "purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation," per Vogue.
Meanwhile the theme and the exhibition — which will open to the public on May 10th and runs through October 26th — is a tribute to Black dandyism and the role of clothing in forming Black identities, inspired by Monica L. Miller's book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, from 2009.
