Kyra Sedgwick unveils glamorous 'transformation' — and Kevin Bacon's reaction is priceless

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon sure know how to step it up to step out.

Over the weekend, the Footloose actor and the The Summer I Turned Pretty actress attended the famed annual Vanity Fair Oscars after party, which virtually half of Hollywood attends.

The couple is typically based between their apartment in New York City and their farm in Connecticut. They have been married since 1988 and share two children, Travis Bacon, 36, and Sosie Bacon, 32.

WATCH: Kyra Sedgwick shares "transformation" with Kevin Bacon for the Oscars after party

After the Oscar celebrations, Kyra took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into her and Kevin's preparations, including the make-up and hair process for her.

The video starts off with Kyra eating at her kitchen table in what appears to be their Los Angeles home, before it pans to all of the make-up laid out on the very table.

More clips follow of her getting ready, eye-patches on while her extensions were curled, all the while Kevin hilariously focuses on finishing a planet puzzle.

© Getty Kyra and Kevin stepped out in Los Angeles

The final result was him in a chic, slightly 70s inspired black suit, while Kyra dazzled in a black-and-white strapless gown with a pleated lamé skirt.

"The Transformation," Kyra wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Getty The actress looked flawless

"So, Kevin took like 15 min to get ready? Just asking," one joked, as others followed suit with: "Hardly a transformation, you both always look stunning, every day you're radiant!" and: "Gorgeous, my favorite couple," as well as: "Simply beautiful. Absolute class."

© Getty The couple has been married for almost 40 years

Last year, during an appearance on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna, which has since rebranded to Jenna & Friends following Hoda Kotb's departure, Kyra opened up about parenting, and her family's dynamics, especially considering their fame.

© Gilbert Flores The Bacon-Sedgwick family

After Hoda noted how Kyra and Kevin "don't feel like a Hollywood couple," the doting mom said: "I don't know, I just… I was raised in New York, he was raised in [Philadelphia], you know, we brought our kids up in New York," and emphasized: "It's what we do, it's not who we are… I think we've always just had the same priorities, which was like, keep your feet on the ground."

And touching on what their work lives are really like, she added: "It's not like it's been easy, longevity is hard, you have to keep on working on trying to get a job, so there's no fantasy of like 'Life is so easy and Hollywood is so easy and movies are so easy.'"