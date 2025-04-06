Kate Hudson dazzles in see-through gold gown — and looks just like mom Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson is looking more and more like her famous mom Goldie Hawn with each passing day — in the best way!

Over the weekend, the Running Point actress proved as much as she stepped out for the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica. Popularly known as the Oscars of Science, the awards honor scientists "driving remarkable discoveries in gene editing, human diseases, the fundamental particles of the Universe and its underlying mathematical principles."

The event was as star-studded as it gets, also attended by Maria Sharapova, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Gayle King, Lizzo, Katy Perry, Drew Barrymore, Jessica Chastain, Paris Hilton, Lily Collins, Christina Aguilera, Zoe Saldaña, Alicia Keys, and Glenn Close, among others.

© Getty Kate stunned in Elie Saab

For the glitzy night out, Kate looked radiant in an Elie Saab Couture gown, styled by Marc Eram, who has also worked with Kourtney Kardashian, Tallulah Willis, Barbara Palvin and Stella Maxwell.

All about the dress

The stunning dress is slightly see-through but scattered with cascading beads and gold sequins, and features an off-the-shoulder neckline, ruched waist and oversized, billowing sleeves.

Kate adorned the look with long, dangling earrings and had her signature blonde hair styled into a voluminous, swept side part.

© Getty The actress was dripping in gold

As soon as photos of her look circled social media, fans were quick to rave over it, with one writing: "Love this. Very reminiscent of her Rachel Zoe days," shouting out the famed stylist, as others followed suit with: "Divine!" as well as: "It's very her."

Kate's personal life

Kate attended the event with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, who she started dating in 2016, and engaged to in 2021.

© Getty She stepped out with her fiancé

The couple share daughter Rani Rose, six, and Kate is also a mom to son Ryder, 21, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 12, who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy. See a video of all of Goldie's grandchildren below.

When the wedding's coming

Not unlike her mom Goldie, who has been with her partner Kurt Russell for over 40 years, but never married, Kate has yet to walk down the aisle. Some months after her engagement, she told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm pre-planning the planning. Just kind of thinking of what we want to do, and then, I'm going back and forth between like, 'What is this really going to look like?'"

© Getty Kate with her parents Goldie and Kurt

"Obviously, we're so excited," she maintained, though added: "But, the idea of planning a wedding is a lot. It's a lot. I made a whole movie about it," referring to her 2009 movie Bride Wars with Anne Hathaway.

She later told Access Hollywood a year after her engagement she still had "no idea" when the wedding would be, though he teased it would be sometime soon. "We can't wait, but no, not yet. It's coming, but not yet," she said at the time.