Lauren Sánchez steps out in Sophia Loren's vintage dress amid blowback for space trip

It was a special weekend for Lauren Sánchez — ahead of a special day.

Last night, the former TV anchor stepped out for the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica. Popularly known as the Oscars of Science, the awards honor scientists "driving remarkable discoveries in gene editing, human diseases, the fundamental particles of the Universe and its underlying mathematical principles."

The event was as star-studded as it gets, also attended by Kate Hudson, Maria Sharapova, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Gayle King, Lizzo, Katy Perry, Drew Barrymore, Jessica Chastain, Paris Hilton, Lily Collins, Christina Aguilera, Zoe Saldaña, Alicia Keys, and Glenn Close, among others.

© Getty Lauren presented an award alongside will.i.am

For the special night out, Lauren wore a John Galliano silky red dress previously worn by none other than Sophia Loren, featuring spaghetti straps and a delicate sash across her chest. She accessorized with diamond studs and a diamond necklace, and had her dark brown hair styled into soft waves.

She stepped out arm-in-arm with her fiancé Jeff Bezos, who she has been engaged to since May 2023, and who she is reportedly marrying this summer, in Venice.

Lauren later took to Instagram to share photos of the event, and wrote: "Honored to present an award tonight at the @breakthrough Breakthrough Prize ceremony — celebrating the scientists and researchers shaping our future in the most extraordinary ways."

© FilmMagic The pilot wore a vintage John Galliano dress

She added: "Even more special to share the stage with the brilliant and inspiring @iamwill," tagging Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am.

"One of the winners said it best: 'Science, guided by empathy, transforms lives.' A powerful reminder that discovery isn’t just about knowledge — it's about heart."

© Getty She stepped out with her fiancé

She then said of her outfit: "And yes, I wore a little piece of history. This 1994 John Galliano dress was once worn by the legendary Sophia Loren — an icon of strength and timeless beauty. I was proud to give it a second life on a night all about pushing boundaries and honoring brilliance."

© FilmMagic Lauren had a fitting accessory

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over her look, with one writing: "Looking stunning," as others followed suit with: "Beautiful!" as well as: "Powerhouse couple."

Lauren also accessorized with a Judith Leiber astronaut themed clutch, an ode to her forthcoming journey to space with her husband's organization Blue Origin, along with an all female crew, which has sparked debate. See Lauren give a glimpse of Blue Origin facilities below.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Lauren Sánchez shares glimpse of Blue Origin

Olivia Munn was among those to cast doubt over the necessity of the flight, telling Jenna Bush Hager on Today with Jenna and Friends: "It's so much money to go to space, and there's a lot of people who can't even afford eggs. Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it's a bit gluttonous. Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they going to do up there that has made it better for us down here?"