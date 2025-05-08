Ree Drummond reveals weight loss secret that 'really works' after dropping 55 lbs  

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has been open about her ongoing weight loss journey, which saw her lose an incredible 55 lbs in 2022 and experience "natural fluctuations" ever since.

Ree recently took to her blog to share the weight loss tips that worked for her, explaining that she lost motivation at the tail end of 2023 and didn't pick back up until February 2024.

"I am, after all, a woman and a human person," she wrote, revealing how important self-compassion was on her journey. "Starting at the end of 2023 I stopped exercising and kinda stopped paying attention to what I was eating. (Again, uh, this happens!)."

She added that the second time around, she implemented the same tips and tricks as before, "just not quite as high gear as the first time." So how did she achieve such an incredible transformation?

The nature of food

Ree made clear in her blog post that she did not use weight loss drugs, adding that she didn't judge those who chose them to help lose weight. She also avoided fad diets like keto, instead focusing on clocking a calorie deficit every day.

The 55-year-old explained that her diet contained 30% to 40% protein, allowing her to build muscle and feel fuller. Her favorite protein-rich foods are Greek yogurt, chicken, salmon, Swiss cheese, and protein balls.

Ree maintained a calorie deficit in her diet, and exercised portion control to achieve it. "I still ate good food. I just ate less of it, and I valued the calories more and made sure I ate things that offered more nutritional bang for the buck," she wrote in her blog.

Consistency is key

As for her exercise regime, Ree works out on her ranch and prefers not to use a personal trainer, instead opting to walk her dogs or do Pilates.

She exercises six days a week, incorporating strength training into her routine and focusing on the lower body to see results.

"I can't emphasize enough (just to repeat) how important it is to build muscle," she wrote. "In February, the scale was pretty stubborn until I bit the bullet and started doing all the leg/butt exercises. Within a week, it kicked in."

Going sober

Ree tries to be careful with her alcohol consumption, after going sober for four months when she first set out to lose weight.

"This time... well... I generally have a little white wine then top off the glass with cold Topo Chico sparkling water, so it's kind of a wine spritzer type of thing," the star admitted.

Keeping track

An easy way for Ree to track her progress is through the Happy Scale app, a tool that she came back to on her weight loss journey again and again. While The Pioneer Woman has "gained a few [pounds] back," through the years, she is "always going to be prone to weigh-in ups and downs."

"I still love food, I still cook the same food for my family and me," she concluded. While her lifestyle changes came with some growing pains, she shared that "it's not that hard at all."

"In fact, it's actually rewarding as I’m feeling better and better all the time,” she declared.

