Ree Drummond makes touching confession as she shares personal video of first grandchild

Ree Drummond is basking in the newborn bubble.

Late last year, The Pioneer Woman host's eldest daughter Alex, 27, welcomed her first child, the family's first grandchild, with her husband Mauricio Scott.

In addition to the first-time mom, the Food Network star and her husband Ladd Drummond are also parents to Paige, 25, Bryce, 22, and Todd, 21, plus they welcomed Jamar, 22, into the family in 2018 after the couple became his foster parents.

Now, just over three months after welcoming little Sofia Marie into the family, Ree is sharing some insight into what it has been like becoming a grandmother for the first time.

Over the weekend, the beloved home cook took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video doting over her baby granddaughter, who appears adorably laughing at her grandma's gestures.

She then wrote in her caption: "When your firstborn has a baby that looks exactly like she looked, you get to relive all the delicious feelings of first-time motherhood, but without the sleep deprivation, hormones, and confusion."

"I didn't think I was ready yet to cross over to the granny side of the street," she confessed, before gushing: "But Lord in Heaven… I am loving it and I'm so grateful for this gift."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Gosh, she is beautiful."

Others followed suit with: "This just warms my heart so much. What a beautiful baby, what a beautiful family," and: "Grandmothering is THE BEST!" as well as: "She is the cutest!!! Such a little blessing."

Alex's daughter arrived a few weeks early last December. In an Instagram post first sharing the news at the time, she wrote: "At 2:27am our perfect girl made her arrival a couple weeks early, just in time for Christmas! We are so in love and forever changed. Thank you Lord."

When Alex first shared she was expecting, Ree wrote in a blog post: "Oh my gosh. Alex is pregnant! My first baby is having her first baby. My child is going to have a child," noting: "It's surreal, and I'm sure all of you grandparents can relate to the feeling of momentarily leaving your body upon hearing similar news. In a separate post, I'll tell the story of how they told us the news, what my reaction was (and what Ladd's reaction was), and some other details."

She added: "In the weeks since they told us the news, most of my thoughts have been with Alex, interestingly. I just keep marveling at the feeling. My daughter is having a baby," and that she was keen to get back to working out so she could be a "cool, hip, and fit granny."