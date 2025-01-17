Inside Chris Hemsworth's state-of-the-art home gym at luxurious Byron Bay estate

Known for his god-like physique and expert fitness tips, Chris Hemsworth is the king of working out.

It's no surprise then that the 41-year-old boasts an incredible home gym that houses a slew of state-of-the-art exercise equipment, where he can get into shape for whatever role comes next.

Chris dubbed his home gym — located in his Byron Bay mansion — "The Shed", a place he can go to train and develop new workouts for his fitness app, Centr.

He founded the app in 2019 to combine his exercise obsession with his desire to help as many people as possible on their fitness journeys. Centr offers thousands of workouts, as well as meal plans, sleep meditations, and informative articles on everything there is to know about exercise.

Chris' longtime personal trainer and business partner, Luke Zocchi, spoke to Realestate.com about the luxurious home gym and how the actor plans to take full advantage of its many perks.

"It's definitely next level," Luke revealed. "Chris made sure to include the latest and greatest Centr equipment in the gym. Some of the equipment isn't available in Australia yet, but will be soon."

He continued: "It's where Chris, the boys, and I can come through for a session, or we can just chill and recover when we need to. It's a place to really get after it or reset, depending on what we need."

The Shed boasts the latest exercise machines, power racks, weight benches, a space for speed and agility training, as well as ice baths and a sauna for recovery.

"Recovery is just as important as the workout itself," said Luke. "That's why we've got both the ice bath and the sauna right there."

"They're part of the process — cold for inflammation and muscle recovery, heat for relaxing and improving circulation. It's all about creating that balance between pushing your limits and knowing when to let your body rest and recover."

Chris and his friends use the gym to trial new equipment and workout ideas for their app.

"The Shed is basically the official Centr training gym," Luke told the outlet. "It's a dedicated space at his Byron Bay ranch where we get to see what really works, whether it's a new workout, gear, or coaching approach, all while having a bit of fun."

Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, purchased the stunning Byron Bay property in 2014 for $7 million and promptly tore it down to build a bigger and better home for themselves and their three kids.

Their lavish abode features six bedrooms, a media room, a spa, and a stunning rooftop infinity pool.

The couple share 12-year-old India and 10-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha, who are right at home in the coastal mansion.

Chris isn't the only one in his family who is a fitness fanatic; Elsa, 48, shares his passion for working out and enjoys hiking, surfing and doing HIIT workouts with her husband of 14 years.