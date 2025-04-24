Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond reveals hilarious moment that almost ruined her daughter's wedding

Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond is planning her youngest daughter's wedding and has revealed her four biggest fears – while also revealing the hilarious moment that almost ruined her eldest daughter's wedding.

Paige, 25, is planning her wedding to fiancé David Andersen, to whom she became engaged in September 2024 after a year of dating.

© Ree Drummond Ree Drummond's daughter Paige with her fiance

As a devoted mom, Ree is heavily involved in the planning, and told fans that they were "getting to the stage where we’re finalizing the ceremony program, figuring out the seating chart, coordinating transportation…and pulling up Accuweather about six times a day to see how the wedding day forecast has changed".

As she went on to reveal her fears for the big day – "will we have 40 mph wind gusts or a perfect still evening? Will we have hail? Will Ladd keep the cattle (and manure and flies) out of the South Big South until after the wedding?" – Ree also shared a memory of her eldest daughter Alex's wedding, writing: "Will the basset hounds hear the commotion and crash Paige’s wedding like they did Alex’s? Only time will tell."

© Ree Drummond Ree Drummond (4L) and her family

Alex, 27, is married to her husband Mauricio Scott, and a mom to a baby girl, while Ree is also mom to three sons, Bryce, 22, Jamar, 22, and Todd, 20.

Bryce is in college on a football scholarship at Oklahoma State University, while Jamar – whom Ree and her husband Ladd became the foster parents of in 2018 – is also at college, studying and playing football at the University of Central Oklahoma Broncos.

© Paige Drummond Paige shares picture of sister Alex and brother-in-law Mauricio at their wedding

Todd is also playing football at college, however he went a little further away from home picking the University of South Dakota in 2023.

Paige graduated from the University of Arkansas in 2022 and returned to the Pawhuska ranch with her parents where she is now working full-time.

© Betsy Smith Ree is mom to five children

In a Pioneer Woman blog post, Ree wrote: "She's getting more and more experience in every aspect of ranching, from sorting cattle to weaning calves to fixing fence and water gaps to building salt boxes and a long list of other have-to chores.

"She's getting banged up, scratched, bruised, and clobbered... and time will tell if she's in this for the long haul! Ladd is loving having her home. (Psst. I am, too!)"

"I get to marry the love of my life! How is this real?? I love you, David Andersen! I can’t wait to be your wife!!!" bride-to-be Paige wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of engagement photos, announcing their happy news.