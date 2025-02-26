Jane Seymour seems to have found the fountain of youth in her latest Instagram post, which featured the 74-year-old dancing gracefully in her backyard while sporting a bright blue swimsuit.

Jane looked incredible in the one-piece that had a plunging neckline and showcased her toned legs.

She wore her long brown hair in gentle waves cascading down her back and completed several ballet moves whilst barefoot in the grass.

WATCH: Jane Seymour, 74, looks so youthful in stunning swimsuit after revealing major dieting secret

"Ballet has taught me balance, not just on my toes, but in life," she captioned the clip. "Sometimes, we waver. Sometimes, we fall. But with grace and persistence, we always find our footing again. Here's to dancing through whatever comes our way!"

Her fans jumped to the comments to gush over her grace and beauty, with one writing, "Always the dancing queen," while another commented, "Beauty personified!"

The actress works hard for her stunning figure and recently revealed her diet and exercise secrets to the Daily Mail.

"Being healthy just feels good, it keeps me going, it gives me energy," she told the outlet.

"People ask me if I have a cheat day with my diet and I respond that I am never on a diet, I just make good choices and stick with them."

For Jane, consistency is so much more important than restriction. "If you think you are on a diet, you will lose track, you will cheat," she explained. "But if you find healthy foods you really love, that make you feel good, you never feel shorted."

She added that consistency is key

The mother of six prefers to eat as the Mediterranean people do, with a healthy mix of fish, fresh vegetables and plenty of grains.

"I love the Mediterranean way of eating, it works so well and it tastes good, it includes a lot of delicious food like tomatoes, olives and fish," she said. Jane also holds off on eating a big meal until lunchtime.

"I start the day with coffee and hard-boiled eggs for protein, and it isn't till later, around lunchtime, that I have a full meal because then I can really enjoy it," she added.

The 74-year-old will have a large lunch to keep her full throughout the day

"I love fish and vegetables, and grow many greens in my backyard which I love to use."

She also likes to snack on nuts, cucumbers and other fresh vegetables.

As for how she stays so active and strong, consistency is the most important element for Jane, as is finding things to enjoy.

"Being over 50 does not mean your life ends, it means you are on a new journey, you are finding new things to do. It can be very fun to start new hobbies, new relationships. It is really a time to thrive because a lot of the hard stuff is behind you," she said.

Jane has enjoyed an incredible career in Hollywood, with roles in films like East of Eden and Wedding Crashers, as well as a starring role in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and the Bond film Live and Let Die in 1973.