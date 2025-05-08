Meet Enrique Iglesias' show-stopping family: from socialite mom to famous siblings and legendary dad

Enrique Iglesias is far from the only famous or talented person in his family — in fact, he's not even the most famous.

The "No Me Digas Que No" singer has a storied family history, being the son of the legendary fellow singer Julio Iglesias and famed socialite Isabel Preysler.

Moreover, between the two, who were married from 1971 to 1979, the Madrid-born Grammy winner has a whopping nine siblings.

© Getty Images Julio and Isabel with Enrique in 1975

He himself is a father to three kids, twins Lucy and Nicholas, born in December 2017, and daughter Mary, born in January 2020, who he shares with longtime partner Anna Kournikova.

Learn all about his family below.

1/ 6 © Getty Images Julio Iglesias The patriarch of the family is the one, the only, Julio Iglesias, the most commercially successful Spanish singer in the world, who has sold more than 300 million records worldwide in 14 languages. Born in Madrid in September 1943, he was first a goalkeeper for famed Spanish soccer team Real Madrid Castilla, though his career was cut short by a serious automobile accident in 1963 that left him unable to walk for two years. He began releasing music in the late 1960s, and in the late 1970s, moved to Miami after signing a deal with CBS International. His first marriage was to Enrique's mom, Isabel, with whom he welcomed three children, Chábeli, Julio Jr., and Enrique. After their divorce, he began a relationship with Dutch model Miranda Rijnsburger, who is 22 years his junior, and they welcomed five children, Miguel Alejandro Iglesias, born September 1997, Rodrigo Iglesias, born April 1999, twins Cristina and Victoria Iglesias, born May 2001, and Guillermo Iglesias, born May 2007.

2/ 6 © Getty Images Isabel Preysler Isabel, a Filipina of Spanish ancestry, is a socialite and television host, as well as a member of the wealthy and aristocratic Pérez de Tagle family. She began her career in 1970 working for our parent company, ¡HOLA!, and her first interviewee was none other than her future husband Julio. After her divorce from Julio, she was married to Carlos Falcó y Fernández de Córdoba, the 5th Marquess of Griñón, a member of Spanish nobility and businessman, from 1980 to 1985. They had one daughter, socialite Tamara Falcó. In 1987, she married former Spanish finance minister Miguel Boyer, and the two welcomed daughter Ana Boyer Preysler in 1989. They were together until his death in 2014. After widowing, Isabel was in a seven-year relationship, until 2022, with renowned novelist and Peruvian Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa, who passed away in April 2025.

3/ 6 © WireImage Chábeli Iglesias Preysler Born María Isabel and nicknamed Chábeli, the eldest Iglesias Preysler sibling has followed in her mother's footsteps of becoming a socialite, television personality, and beloved by Spanish and Latin American magazines and tabloids. She has been married twice, first to Ricardo Bofill Jr, the son of Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, from 1993 to 1996. In 2011, she married businessman Christian Fernando Altaba, with whom she shares son Alejandro Altaba, born in 2002, and daughter Sofia Altaba, born in 2012.

4/ 6 © WireImage Julio Iglesias Jr. Julio has been in the entertainment business since the late 1990s, as a singer, songwriter, model and actor, though he turned down roles in soaps like All My Children to focus on his music. From 2011 to 2020, he was married to model Charisse Verhaert.

5/ 6 © Getty Tamara Falcó Like her mother and older half-sister, Tamara is a socialite and television personality — she had her own reality show in 2013 — and currently 6th Marchioness of Griñón, and presenter or judge on various Spanish competition shows. In 2020, she began dating Spanish hospitality executive Íñigo Andrés Onieva Molas, and though they briefly broke up after a cheating scandal — a video emerged of him kissing another woman while attending Burning Man — they eventually reconciled and married in 2023.

6/ 6 © Getty Images The lesser-known siblings The more private or younger siblings of Enrique are his mom's other daughters, Ana Boyer Preysler (pictured above), also a Spanish socialite and TV personality, and his father's children, Miguel Alejandro Iglesias, Rodrigo Iglesias, twins Cristina and Victoria Iglesias, and Guillermo Iglesias, born May. In 2019, Julio was involved in a paternity scandal, when Portuguese former dancer Maria Edite Santos claimed that he had been denying he was the father of their son Javier Sánchez, born out of an affair between the two in 1975. Though a judge at one point ruled in favor of Javier, the ruling was eventually overturned.