Tim McGraw makes huge announcement following family celebration

Tim McGraw has delighted fans with a major announcement about his postponed tour, months after he was forced to cancel due to a health concern.

The father of three took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that he would be performing in his first concert in almost a year on May 31, adding how excited he was to see the fans again.

Return to the stage

"Saddle up! We’ll see you May 31 at the Music City Rodeo!" he captioned the post, which featured a video of the "Don't Take the Girl" singer discussing the upcoming Nashville event. "We're rehearsing, guys, for our first show back in almost a year," he said in the clip. "May 31st, we're going to be headlining that night."

"It's going to be exciting. We are ready to go. And trust me, we are ready to play," he added. Tim was forced to cancel his Standing Room Only tour in August 2024 when he was injured during his time on the road.

"In close consultation with his doctors, Tim McGraw will undergo necessary orthopedic surgery on both knees this month due to an injury sustained on tour," Sandia Resort & Casino shared on Instagram. "Unfortunately, this will prevent him from performing any shows for the remainder of this year.”

Father-daughter duo

The star celebrated his daughter's birthday with a sweet post

He seemed in high spirits when celebrating his eldest daughter's 28th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute, writing a touching caption to accompany the throwback photo of himself and Gracie.

"Can't believe this little bit turns 28 today!" he wrote. "Happy birthday to our Gracie! You are a light in this world my sweet girl. So much heart, soul, respect and yes LOADS of talent!!! We hope you have the best day ever and know that you are loved beyond measure! I love you my little girl."

Gracie is following in the footsteps of Tim and his wife Faith Hill, and is building her music career step by step.

She is a budding musician and performer

The married couple recently showed up to support her during her performance in the PBS special The Great War And the Great Gatsby at Carnegie Hall in April.

The 58-year-old and his wife couldn't have been prouder of their eldest daughter, with Tim taking to social media to share more about the big night.

"Faith and I went to watch our oldest daughter Gracie perform this show for a PBS special airing on Veteran's Day. It was a beautifully done performance by all, along with so many moving moments of our country, our people and the service of our men in the Great War......of course our Gracie was fantastic!!!!!!" he wrote.

Parenting 101

© Jason Kempin The 58-year-old shares three daughters with Faith Hill

The country stars are endlessly proud of their three daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, with Tim telling People in 2021 how meaningful it is to watch them grow up.

"It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," he said.

"We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

