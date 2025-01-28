Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anna Kournikova pictured in a wheelchair alongside her kids with Enrique Iglesias
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias leave the Orange Carpet for the Miami Dolphins versus New York Jets game at Sun Life Stadium on September 26, 2010 in Miami, Florida.© Getty Images

The ex tennis ace is married to the "Hero" singer 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
53 minutes ago
Anna Kournikova made a low-key appearance over the weekend when she was photographed out with her children and their friends. 

The former golden girl of tennis sparked concern as she was using a wheelchair and sporting an orthopaedic boot, suggestive she may have had surgery. 

Anna's husband, Enrique Iglesias was not in attendance as the mom-of-three was pushed by a friend at Bal Harbour shopping mall in Miami, Florida. 

Despite needing assistance, Anna looked in good spirits as she laughed with the group and tended to her little girls, Lucy, seven, and Maria, four. 

Anna and Enrique are also parents to Lucy's twin, Nicholas, who was not photographed. 

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have been together since 2001© KMazur
Enrique and Anna have been together since 2001

The group appeared to be celebrating a birthday as they carried a big, pink balloon for the outing. 

It's likely they were ringing in Maria's upcoming birthday as she turns five on January 30. 

Anna Kournikova was being pushed in a wheelchair© BACKGRID
Anna was being pushed in a wheelchair

Anna was dressed down for the occasion in casual black sweats, with her hair scraped back into a messy bun and wearing sunglasses. 

In one image, Anna's bandaged finger could also be seen. 

Anna and Enrique are incredibly private and keep their family out of the spotlight. 

Anna Kournikova smiling children in wheelchair© BACKGRID
Despite her injury, Anna was all smiles for her children

While the "Bailando" singer continues his music career, Anna retired from tennis in 2003 after a series of painful injuries. She was just 21.

Anna spoke to People about her retirement and said: "I never planned or thought that was going to be it. My back really forced me to stop. It got so bad I couldn't tie my shoes, literally. I would be in excruciating pain. 

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias with three children back yard © Instagram
The couple share three children

I had been doing six to eight hours [of training] every day since I was five years old. It was very interesting to me to stop playing and to figure out, 'Who am I without tennis?' It was very difficult and scary as hell. I did everything from therapy to 10-hour walks on the beach to discover, and think, and try new things." 

She's thrown herself into being a hands-on mom and Enrique spoke about his kids and family life last year while promoting his new music. 

"I'm relaxing at home with the kids, enjoying taking them to school and watching them grow," he said at the 40 Music Awards. 

anna kournikova enrique iglesias
Anna retired from tennis in 2003

"I have twins that are six and a girl who is four, so every day they grow so fast. I want to enjoy that. In 24 hours they're already grown."

Enrique has said he will not release any more albums but will continue to produce singles. 

After having children, he confessed: "It's difficult to leave them for two days or two weeks. It's not easy."

Anna Kournikova Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2002© Clive Brunskill
Anna was the golden girl of tennis

The couple have been together since 2001 when they met on the set of Enrique's music video for "Escape."

The few photos they have shared of their children prove they're a beautiful family.

