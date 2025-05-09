Blondie's Debbie Harry looks ageless as she make first red carpet appearance after band member's death

Debbie Harry has made her first red carpet appearance since the passing of one of Blondie's members.

The new-wave punk rock group made the public announcement about drummer Clem Burke's death at age 70, due to a "private battle with cancer," on Monday, April 5th.

A touching tribute

© Getty Images for Coachella Clem passed away in April after a cancer battle

The devastated remaining members sentimentally shared on their website: "It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer," per LA Times.

The tribute continued: "Clem was not just a drummer. He was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy and passion for music were unmatched and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable."

The doting statement featured an emotionally moving message about Clem's impactful and personal influence on the band.

© Getty Images Blondie's remaining members shared a touching tribute after his death

The statement included: "Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame also paid tribute to the talented musician, as it wrote on social media that he was "a versatile and distinctive drummer who played exactly what each song required and when called for, let loose with blistering punk rock energy."

A rare appearance

© Getty Images Debbie stole the show at the New York City Ballet

On April 8, 2025 Debbie Harry made a rare appearance on the red carpet for the New York City Ballet, in New York City.

She looked incredible in a black jacket with intricate gold patterns and dramatic puffed sleeves over a white shirt, paired with a black mini skirt adorned with red and gold circular designs.

Debbie donned sheer black stockings and black platform ankle boots, accessorizing with a classic black handbag and thick gold chains around her neck. Her iconic blonde locks were worn down in loose waves, and the singer looked better than ever with a simple yet glam makeup look.

Gone too soon

© Getty Images He began drumming when he was 14 years old

Clem first began drumming at the young age of 14 and he immediately fell in love with the instrument. He temporarily played in his school orchestra, however, he was eventually kicked out because he was a loud player.

However, rejection led to redirection in the drummer's budding career.

When he saw an ad looking for a "freak energy," in the infamous Village Voice in the 1970's, he answered the call and the rest is history.

Together forever

© Getty Images Debbie was the lead singer of the smash-hit band

Blondie went on to play together for decades and gained global attraction for their unique and refreshing sound. Through their successful longevity, they have toured with other musical icons such as Iggy Pop and David Bowie.

The group made their mark on the music scene in 2006 when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

When it comes to whether Clem ever thought that the group would blow up, Clem humbly shared to the outlet, Please Kill Me: "No! I never thought that. My idea of success was…I used to buy all the records in Woolworth's cut-out bins. My version of success was winding up in the cut-out bin."

© Getty Images The group were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006

He explained that Debbie in particular had a "tremendous charisma," which he strongly believes led to the group gaining traction, per the outlet.

The drummer noted that it was the group's collective tenacity and persistence that made them stand out in the growing punk rock scene in New York City.

He explained: "You have to endure a lot of rejection and you have to endure a lot of adversity in order to be that successful. It doesn't happen overnight. You have to be able to deal with rejection. Of course, we would joke that we were the best opening band and no one really got what we were trying to do."